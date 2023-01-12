The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane wrestling shuts out Gonzaga Prep; Central Valley wins on last match

Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:01 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 83, Gonzaga Prep 0: Tanner Crosby (106 pounds), Jarom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) won by pin and the visiting Wildcats (6-0) shut out the Bullpups (1-5).

Gabriel Singley (152), Matthew Cong (160) and Jesse Weiland (285) added pins for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 39, Ridgeline 36: Terran Manson’s pin in the final match of the night lifted the Bears (5-1) over the visiting Falcons (3-3).

Blaine Beard (132) and Bayden Beard (170) added wins for CV. Brayden Phillips (185), Preston Wentling (220) and Dheyauldeen Alnajati (285) all earned pins for Ridgeline.

Girls basketball

The No. 8-ranked Mead girls team, which missed out on a scheduled holiday tournament because of travel issues, picked up a nonleague game at Coeur d’Alene on Jan. 21 at noon.

The Panthers are 7-2 heading into Friday’s league game at North Central. The Vikings (11-2) are ranked No. 4 in the Idaho 5A state media poll.

