This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing/TNS) (Crown Publishing/TNS)

Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:38 a.m.

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Without a Trace: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “The House in the Pines: A Novel,” Ana Reyes (Dutton)

4. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Demon Copperhead: A Novel,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Mad Honey: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

10. “Verity,” Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer,” Harris Faulkner (Broadside)

4. “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

7. “PlantYou: 140+ Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil-Free Recipes,” Carleigh Bodrug (Hachette Go)

8. “The Noom Mindset: Learn the Science, Lose the Weight” (Simon Element)

9. “Fast Like a Girl: A Woman’s Guide to Using the Healing Power of Fasting to Burn Fat, Boost Energy, and Balance Hormones,” Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

10. “Finding the Way: The Entrepreneur’s Tale,” Cap Treeger (Greenleaf)