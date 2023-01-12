Washington State makes it official: Jeff Schmedding will be Cougars’ new defensive coordinator
Jan. 12, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:48 p.m.
Washington State officially has a defensive coordinator.
As expected, the Cougars on Thursday hired Jeff Schmedding, the Spokane native and former Eastern Washington assistant coach who served as DC at Auburn last season.
“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and truly understands our region of the country,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “Jeff will put his stamp on our defense and I can’t wait to work alongside him in continuing the foundation of defensive football we have built here at WSU.”
Schmedding replaces Brian Ward, who left in December for Arizona State.
Schmedding, who spent two seasons as defensive coordinator at Boise State before leaving for Auburn in 2021, will also coach linebackers for the Cougars.
The University High School and EWU graduate spent 15 seasons in Cheney.
