Bridge and trail improvements proposed in Spokane ahead of Expo ‘74 anniversary

Workman labor in frigid temperatures in February 1974 to finish a pair of suspension bridges linking Havermale and formerly named Crystal Island, and the north and south banks of the river. (Jim Shelton/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The 50th anniversary of Spokane’s Expo ’74 is just 16 months away, and there are big plans to improve infrastructure around Riverfront Park.

While the proposed zip line under the Monroe Street Bridge has received most of the attention, another three projects are being considered. They include renovation of the suspension bridge over the south channel of the Spokane River, completion of the Great Gorge Loop Trail and rehabilitation of the Riverfront Park parking lot along Post Street.

These projects were all chosen because they contribute to the “connectivity, mobility and walkability” of the community, said Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.

Renovating the South Suspension Bridge, including replacing the bridge deck, is expected to cost $2.8 million, with $1.4 million in state grants already secured. That bridge was originally built to allow people to move over the Spokane River during Expo ’74.

The remainder would need to be approved by the City Council, and would likely be paid for with funds from the city’s real estate and excise taxes. Construction would likely take up to nine months.

Finishing the Great Gorge Loop Trail by building out a section under the Monroe Street Bridge would allow pedestrian traffic to circumvent the busy and complicated Monroe Street intersection.

The project, estimated to cost $2.1 million, would similarly need Council approval. If approved, the project is expected to take up to six months to build, and would also use real estate excise tax funds.

Finally, city officials are eyeing improvements to the parking lot at the south end of the Post Street Bridge. The parking lot would be replaced, and a bicycle and pedestrian connection to Post Street would also be built.

Construction of the project could not begin until ongoing work on the Post Street Bridge is completed, but would take only an estimated three months to finish. The $550,000 project would be paid for with a bond, which would require approval of the Spokane Park Board.

City leaders will need to move quickly if the projects are to be completed in time for Expo ’74 anniversary on May 4, 2024.