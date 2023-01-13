Brynna Maxwell leads No. 20 Gonzaga women past Portland and into sole possession of first place in WCC

Gonzaga Bulldogs' Brynna Maxwell shoots a 3-pointer against the Portland Pilots on Saturday in Portland. Maxwell scored a team-high 20 points in the game. (Courtesy Gonzaga Athletics)

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga women overcame all sorts of adversity Saturday night to claim a big win at Portland and take control of the West Coast Conference basketball race.

Playing in front of a hostile crowd, the Zags made just two foul shots and lost star forward Yvonne Ejim to foul trouble for most of the game.

But they more than made up for that with stellar defense and career performances from Brynna Maxwell and Esther Little to claim a 73-66 win over the Pilots, stretching their winning streak to 10.

“That was a really tough, gutsy win by our team,” GU coach Lisa Fortier said . “I thought at times we looked great, and at other times, we looked a little shook, but I’m glad we were able to regain our composure.”

The Zags and Pilots came into the contest two games ahead of the rest of the WCC; now the 20th-ranked Zags are alone at the top at 7-0 in the WCC and 17-2 overall. Portland is 12-6, 6-1.

The teams will meet again in Spokane on Feb. 11 in a game that will be preceded by the jersey retirement ceremony for former Gonzaga star Courtney Vandersloot.

Gonzaga led almost from start to finish, though it was tied at halftime and the GU lead was down to three late in the third quarter.

The Zags took control early in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 14 before holding to win by nine.

GU got a career-high six 3-pointers in seven attempts from Maxwell, who finished with a team-high 20 points.

That wasn’t a big surprise – Maxwell is the most accurate long-range shooter in Division 1. The difference maker was Little, a sophomore from England who scored just three points last season.

Against the Pilots, Little had 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Both were career bests.

“I thought that Esther had a phenomenal game,” Fortier said. “It was the kind of game where every contribution that might seem insignificant was huge to the outcome of the game.”

So was good defense against the Pilots’ supporting cast. While Portland stars Alex Fowler and Haylee Andrews combined for 46 points, their teammates combined for only 20.

GU had four players in double figures as Kaylynne Truong finished with 12 points and five assists.

Little’s performance helped offset a tough night for Ejim, who came into the game averaging a team-best 16.5 points. She scored 10 points in the first 5 minutes but didn’t score again as foul trouble hit early in the second quarter.

Ejim picked up her third and fourth fouls early in the second half and eventually fouled out for the fourth time this season.

Gonzaga didn’t make it to the free-throw line until late in the fourth quarter, finishing 2 for 5. Portland was 12 for 17.

The Zags are back on the road this week – Thursday at Pacific for a rare 11 a.m. start, and Saturday at 1 p.m. at Saint Mary’s.