Evan Bruce, Logan Hofstee headline local athletes competing in Spokane High School Invitational at The Podium

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

High school track and field athletes are set to return to the Podium on Saturday and Sunday to compete in the second annual Spokane High School Invitational .

More than 600 athletes, from as far as Alaska and Hawaii, competed in last year’s inaugural competition – including locals from around the Inland Northwest.

Competition gets underway Saturday at 6 p.m. and continues Sunday at 9 a.m.

Here are some local athletes to watch for during the two-day meet:

Jayden Barta, West Valley: Barta heads into the indoor season off a junior year full of great marks, including a 22-foot, 1-inch long jump to win districts. He followed that with a fourth-place finish in the event at the State 2A meet and helped the Eagles to a fifth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay final. Barta will also compete in the 60-meter dash.

Evan Bruce, Lewis and Clark: The LC standout comes off a much-improved cross country season in which he finished fourth at the State 4A meet and ran a 5,000 personal-best time of 15 minutes, 19 seconds. He will run in the boys 3,000 and mile invitational .

Dominick Corley, Mead: Corley opened the indoor season at the Spokane Speed Games in the boys 60 and won the high school sectional final in 6.85 seconds. The Mead junior will race in the 60 again as well as the 200 invite.

Charlotte Cullen, Mead: One of the top 800 runners in the area will have a full day of racing. Cullen is entered in the 400, 800 and mile. Cullen placed seventh at the State 3A meet last spring in the 800 and helped the Panthers to a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Logan Hofstee, East Valley: The reigning State 2A cross country champion is slated to compete in the girls 3,000 Saturday and the 1-mile invitational section Sunday, in which she’ll race Sadie Englehardt of Ventura, California, one of the top sophomores in the country, who ran 4:36.5 for the mile last year.

Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s: The sophomore is still at the start of her career with four state individual championships already under her belt. The most decorated athlete in the field from the Spokane area won’t have a busy day but will compete in the girls 400.