It’s 55 years to life for Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The larger-than-life recording artist performing in front of a captive audience, some on death row, was an inspired concept. And it came straight from the mind of “The Man in Black.”

The “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison,” was recorded 55 years ago at the California lockup. When he asked his label, Columbia Records, if it would sign off on his concept, honcho Bob Johnston enthusiastically gave Cash the green light.

“Folsom Prison Blues,” which was written by Cash in 1953, was inspired after the country legend saw the film “Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison” in 1951 while serving in the United States Air Force in West Germany.

Cash detailed how he came up with the famous line, “But I shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die.”

“I sat with my pen in my hand, trying to think up the worst reason a person could have for killing another person, and that’s what came to mind,” Cash once said.

The timing for the Folsom Prison concert was perfect for Cash. His popularity was waning due to the musical climate and his drug issues. Much like his Sun Records mate Elvis Presley, Cash and the King made epic comebacks in 1968. Presley transfixed a nation with his riveting NBC special and Cash, who became a star during the prior decade, reminded the world of how powerful and emotive his baritone and songs are. And then there is the uniqueness of his music.

The combination of the man who epitomized outlaw country and a prison full of convicts was perfect. Cash’s tunes about murder, other crimes and doing time, elicited roars from the captive but adoring audience.

Yes, such songs as “I Got Stripes,” “Dark as the Dungeon” and the death row classic “25 Minutes to Go” played to the audience. But Cash, to his credit, avoided going over the top and impressed by underplaying it, which isn’t easy to accomplish but the Arkansas native knew what he was doing. The result is an album, which arguably defined one of the greatest recording artists of all time.

After the album was released in May 1968, Cash proceeded to kick off every show as he did when he took the Folsom Prison stage. “Hello, my name is Johnny Cash” was followed by the spare but potent “Folsom Prison Blues.”

I’ll never forget the blunt force of catching Cash for the first time with my father, who was a huge fan. In fact, “At Folsom Prison” was one of the first albums I remember grasping as a child. The content has always been riveting.

The album is divided between performances at 9:40 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. The raw emotion from those serving is part of what makes the album special. The prisoners were initially restrained, but they couldn’t help but emote and Cash fed off of their energy.

Singer-songwriter David Ramirez, who will perform Friday at the Lucky You Lounge, knows where Cash is coming from courtesy of experience.

“I understand it since I’ve performed at a prison,” Ramirez said while calling from his Austin, Texas, home. “I’ve performed shows in front of prisoners. Those who have been on their best behavior were allowed to attend and it just feels so good to perform in front of them.”

Cash felt the same way, according to his son-in-law, Nick Lowe, who was married to his step-daughter, Carlene Carter.

“Johnny looked back fondly on the Folsom Prison album,” Lowe said. “It’s an amazing record.”

Lowe was privy to priceless experiences with Cash.

“Johnny was like no other person I ever met,” Lowe said while calling from his London home. “And (Cash’s wife) June (Carter-Cash) was wonderful as well. I’ll never forget the times they would visit Carline and I. We were living in this small house in a not very nice part of London. Johnny and June tried to stay out of the way, but that was impossible in this house. I would come down in the morning and there was Johnny in the kitchen in his pajamas playing the guitar.

“We had some of the best times together. Johnny Cash was the most charismatic person I’ve ever met.”

Cash gave Lowe simple but effective advice.

“He told me to just be myself,” Lowe said. “It might sound like a cliché, but it’s so true. I wasn’t impressed when he said that. I thought he could do better than that. But as the years rolled by, I found it to be true.”

By playing Folsom Prison, Cash was true to himself. His performance wasn’t a gimmick, but it paid dividends. Cash won two Grammy awards for “At Folsom.”

Cash followed up with “At San Quentin.” The back to back successes of those albums enabled Cash to land his own musical variety show on ABC. “The Johnny Cash Show” ran from 1969 to 1971. The 58 episodes were recorded at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“At Folsom Prison” is a critically acclaimed album that has gone triple platinum. The Library of Congress added it to the National Recording Registry.

The album is a national treasure, just like Cash.