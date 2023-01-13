Medical examiner identifies woman police believe was killed by her boyfriend
Jan. 13, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:38 p.m.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend last summer in West Central Spokane.
Stephanie Stine, 30, was strangled July 24 on the 1400 block of West Boone Avenue, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Corbin J. Hood, 29, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Stine’s death, Spokane police said in a news release. Hood was arrested in the fall in Florida for unrelated charges and remains incarcerated there, police said. It is unknown when Hood will return to Washington to face the murder charge.
Officers responded the morning of July 24 to Boone Avenue for a death investigation after Hood reported he found his girlfriend dead, police said.
Detectives investigated the death because of its “suspicious nature,” the release said.
The medical examiner’s office determined in November the manner of death was homicide. Police said Hood left Washington during the investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.