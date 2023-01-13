Medical examiner identifies woman police believe was killed by her boyfriend

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend last summer in West Central Spokane.

Stephanie Stine, 30, was strangled July 24 on the 1400 block of West Boone Avenue, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Corbin J. Hood, 29, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Stine’s death, Spokane police said in a news release. Hood was arrested in the fall in Florida for unrelated charges and remains incarcerated there, police said. It is unknown when Hood will return to Washington to face the murder charge.

Officers responded the morning of July 24 to Boone Avenue for a death investigation after Hood reported he found his girlfriend dead, police said.

Detectives investigated the death because of its “suspicious nature,” the release said.

The medical examiner’s office determined in November the manner of death was homicide. Police said Hood left Washington during the investigation.