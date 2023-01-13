Spokane Indians 2023 field staff announced by parent club Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies announced their 2023 coaching staffs on Friday, including assignments for High-A affiliate Spokane Indians.

Former big league catcher Robinson Cancel was named manager, replacing two-year skipper Scott Little. He will be joined by bench coach Joe Mikulik, pitching coach Ryan Kibler and hitting coach Zach Osborne.

Cancel enters his first season as Indians manager and his seventh overall season as a coach in the Rockies organization. He most recently guided the Single-A Fresno Grizzlies to the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022. Cancel previously served as a coach with Short-Season Boise in 2017, his first season with the Rockies, and spent two seasons in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Kibler and Osborne both return for their third season with the Indians. Kibler has been a coach in the Rockies organization for 12 seasons, while this will be Osborne’s fifth.

Mikulik is an experienced minor league manager, most recently with the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League in 2022.