Tara Wallack’s 17 points lead Washington State over Oregon State 63-56
Jan. 13, 2023 Updated Fri., Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.
From staff reports
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington State ramped up its defense in the second half Friday to rally from a three-point halftime deficit and beat host Oregon State 63-56.
The Cougars (12-4, 2-3 Pac-12) limited the Beavers (10-7, 2-4) to 24 points in the second half.
Tara Wallack’s 17 points led a balanced scoring attack by the Cougars, who had four players score 10 or more points.
WSU junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Johanna Teder and Bella Murekatete added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The lead seesawed in the third quarter as neither team built a substantial lead.
Teder made a 3-pointer to give Washington State a 40-35 lead, its largest of the quarter.
The Beavers rallied to enter the fourth quarter down by one point. The Cougars started the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run and led by as many as 12 points.
Former Chiawana High standout Talia von Oelhoffen of OSU was held to five points on 2-for-14 shooting.
WSU continues its road trip with a noon tipoff Sunday at Oregon.
