A Grip on Sports: It’s great to have faith but a solid performance up front is more important for Seahawks

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Anything happening today Seahawk fans? OK, we’re kidding. We know what’s on tap. The better question, we guess, is how many of you have faith?

• Faith may be able to move mountains, but can it move the 49ers’ defensive front enough for Kenneth Walker III to have a big impact today? Or keep Geno Smith clean in the driving rain?

For that, one needs a productive day from the offensive line. Of all the questions we have entering the 1:30 wild-card game this afternoon, that’s the biggest. Can the offensive line hold up against the 49ers’ mixture of talent and scheme?

If it does, the Hawks have a chance. If it doesn’t? Then a third loss this season to hated San Francisco is in the offing. And the offseason begins.

It’s a pretty simple equation, one that ignores other variables, sure. But most of the time big football games come down to the simplest of things. Hanging on to the ball, for one. It will be wet in Santa Clara today, as it has been most of the month. Could the football be tough to keep under control? Sure. But that’s just luck in a lot of cases. How the big guys up front perform isn’t. No one can control luck. Controlling the line of scrimmage is in the Hawks’ hands. And feet. We’ll see if they get it done.

• At least all the burden is on the Bay Area team. How is this for a headline in the San Jose Mercury News: “If the 49ers are upset by Seattle, it’s the worst playoff debacle since Minnesota loss 35 years ago.”

No pressure there.

WSU: The Pac-12 holds most of its women’s basketball games on Friday and Sunday, in-between the men’s basic Thursday-Saturday schedule. Which can make for a fun Friday night at times. Like last night. The Washington State women faced Oregon State in Corvallis last night. It was a close battle for three quarters. And then the visitors pulled away down the stretch for a 63-56 victory. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, we stay with the women, with No. 2 Stanford following the Cougars’ lead and dominating the fourth quarter at No. 8 UCLA. … Colorado picked up another win over a top 15 team, defeating Arizona. … Oregon found a way to get past Washington. … On the men’s side, Oumar Ballo and Arizona are at Oregon today. … Oregon State hosts Arizona State. … UCLA just keeps winning. Next up is dangerous Colorado. … Utah needs a win at USC. … Washington has a couple players with bright futures. … In football news, Jon Wilner talks about the schedule and more in this Mercury News mailbag. … He also passes on recruiting news. … UCLA picked up a receiver transfer from California. … Just where does the USC program stand?

Gonzaga: Before we look forward to tonight’s matchup with Portland in McCarthey, Theo Lawson takes one last look at the last-minute win over BYU in Provo. … Jim Meehan has the preview of tonight’s game as well as the key matchup. Not surprisingly, the latter focuses upon a former EWU player. … Elsewhere in the WCC, can BYU bounce back after Thursday’s tough loss?

EWU: Taiwan Jones has been with Buffalo for a long time. He’s seen the highs and the lows. The lowest of lows, now. But thanks to a lot of work by a lot of people, the low of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse has turned into the high of his being back in Buffalo and working on his recovery. Dave Cook spoke with Jones about what he’s observed recently. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, one player is giving Montana State a big boost.

Preps: The best teams in the GSL aren’t separated by much. That was illustrated once again last night when Mt. Spokane and Gonzaga Prep’s boys met at Prep. Dave Nichols was there and he documents the Wildcats’ 46-38 win. … Colin Mulvany has a photo gallery from the game. … Dave returns with a roundup of the other action. … There is also a youth track meet this weekend at The Podium. Keenan Gray has a look at the local athletes who will compete.

Chiefs: Spokane picked up its first win of 2023 by taking a 4-2 decision in Vancouver.

Indians: Colorado announced the coaching staff yesterday. Dave Nichols has the news the new manager will be Robinson Cancel, who has been in the organization for a while.

Rodeo: The Arena will play host to the PBR Velocity Tour tonight with the top bull riders on circuit in town. Justin Reed has this preview.

Seahawks: Pressure? Seattle sees it as all being on the 49ers. … If there is a lot on Geno Smith, expect San Francisco to win. … Ryan Neal will play. … The Hawks made some roster moves Friday.

Kraken: We learned some things from the win over Boston.

Mariners: The M’s signed three arbitration-eligible players. Three remain.

• We’re looking forward to a quiet holiday weekend. Not sure we’re going to get it, though. Like turnovers, it’s all luck. No matter what, though, we hope this cough disappears. At times we believe we could play Doc Holliday in the next Wyatt Earp movie. And we’re not big huckleberry fans. Until later …