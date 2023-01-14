FBI task force says drug bust last month was one of Yakima County’s biggest

By Phil Ferolito Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA – A federal task force, which includes local law enforcement agencies, last month made one of the largest drug seizures in Yakima County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The seizures were in response to several warrants executed in Yakima County in an ongoing investigation that has already netted one arrest, the release said.

On Dec. 28, the task force seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills, more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine and $152,000 in cash, of which $100,000 was buried outside the residence, the release said.

In connection with the seizure, Eliseo Equihua-Zamora was indicted in U.S. District Court on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of raw methamphetamine, 400 grams of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the release said.

The ongoing case is being investigated by the FBI task force, which includes Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, the Washington State Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Border Patrol.

Moxee police officers and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force assisted in the case.