Husky men need overtime to finally dispatch short-handed California

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points and Noah Williams added a season-high 22 to lead the Washington men’s basketball team to an 81-78 overtime victory against injury-riddled California on Saturday.

The Huskies erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to force the extra period. Freshman guard Koren Johnson, who had 15 points, sealed the win with a block on Sam Alajkis’ 3-pointer as time expired.

Washington (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) won its fourth straight game against California.

The Huskies trailed 33-26 at halftime, marking the 13th time in 19 games in which they’ve trailed after the first half.

Down 56-50, Washington switched to a man-to-man defense, which helped slow down a Golden Bears offense that repeatedly overcame UW’s 2-3 zone with midrange jumpers in the paint from center Lars Thiemann and forward Grant Newell.

Williams converted a contested short jumper that cut Washington’s deficit to 63-61 with 1:21 left. The Huskies had a chance to tie or take the lead on their next offensive possession, but Williams couldn’t handle a pass from Keyon Menfield that went through his hands and out of bounds with 28 seconds remaining.

Cal’s Kuany Kuany missed a free throw at the other end, which gave UW one more chance.

This time, Brooks converted a layup with 12 seconds left that forced overtime.

Williams scored first in the extra period on a driving layup. Braxton Meah made a free throw that gave the Huskies a 68-67 lead and put them up for good.

Washington has a pair of road games this week, starting with Thursday’s matchup against Colorado. The Huskies play at Utah on Saturday.