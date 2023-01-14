Live updates: Fresh off another wild win, No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Portland and former EWU coach Shantay Legans

From staff reports

Pregame

How much closer can Gonzaga make these games than it already has early into its West Coast Conference schedule?

The Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) are coming off a thrilling 75-74 win over Brigham Young on Thursday. Each of its last three wins have been decided in the final minutes, with a different hero in each.

Thursday it was Julian Strawther, who made the winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds left against the Cougars.

Gonzaga will hope it won’t need another comeback tonight, when it welcomes Portland at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Pilots (9-10, 1-3), led by former Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans, won’t be an easy out.

Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a 92-87 win over San Francisco on Thursday. Earlier in the season the Pilots had an impressive performance at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, taking then-No. 1 North Carolina to the brink, beating Villanova and losing by one to then-No.12 Michigan State.

“How do they keep doing it?” 🗣😈🎞 pic.twitter.com/HAsetpDFHD — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) January 13, 2023

JULIAN STRAWTHER WITH THE DAGGER 🎯



Gonzaga comes back to win it‼️ pic.twitter.com/vjSQ3vSP48 — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2023

Zags still on the 3-seed line https://t.co/iZtDzhUDfB — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 13, 2023

back on road pic.twitter.com/mxqzEOv8bm — Portland Pilots Men’s Basketball (@PortlandMBB) January 13, 2023

Series history

Neither Gonzaga, nor Portland have played any opponent as much as each other.

The Bulldogs hold a 95-48 series lead over the Pilots, who haven’t fared well in the series since the mid-80s. Gonzaga has won the last 14 meetings and 33 of the last 34.

The Zags played Portland once last year, a 104-72 win in the Kennel on Jan. 29, 2022.

Team stats

PU (9-10, 1-3) Gonzaga (14-3, 3-0) Points 76.5 85.3 Points allowed 74.6 73.0 Field goal pct. 44.9 51.4 Rebounds 33.9 38.1 Assists 15.5 16.6 Blocks 2.3 3.2 Steals 5.1 7.8 Streak Won 1 Won 10

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Tyler Robertson (PU) 14.6 39.6 81.5 Drew Timme (GU) 21.7 60.7 60.8 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Moses Wood (PU) 6.1 5.2 0.9 Drew Timme (GU) 8.2 5.7 2.5 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Tyler Robertson (PU) 5.4 2.6 32.5 Nolan Hickman (GU) 3.6 1.5 28.3

Game preview

Gonzaga puts 10-game winning streak on line against healthier Portland squad As Zags coach Mark Few reiterated to the media after Thursday’s 75-74 thriller over BYU, “One of these days you’ll listen to the old ball coach” – his latest reminder that the Zags are going to be in a lot of late-game tussles because their margin of error is smaller compared to past teams. So be prepared for anything when Portland stops by the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday. | Read more

Gonzaga-Portland key matchup: Tyler Robertson does it all for Pilots Next up: Portland’s versatile, skilled guard/wing Tyler Robertson, who has regained his form following an injury. Robertson hit two 3-pointers, all nine of his free throws and scored 23 points to go with five assists in a 92-87 win over San Francisco on Thursday. | Read more

More on the Zags

Gonzaga rewind: Frontcourt keeps Bulldogs afloat in early stages of 75-74 win at BYU PROVO, Utah – BYU students unofficially announced their plans with less than 30 seconds remaining in Thursday’s game. | Read more

‘I loved it:’ Former Gonzaga standout Jalen Suggs watches Julian Strawther hit game-winner vs. BYU It couldn’t have turned out any better from Suggs’ vantage point as one of his close friends, junior wing Julian Strawther buried a game-winning 3-pointer from 26 feet in Gonzaga’s thrilling 75-74 victory over the Cougars. Suggs and Strawther arrived in Spokane together as part of GU’s 2020 recruiting class.“I loved it,” Suggs said outside Gonzaga’s locker room in the Marriott Center. “Put the dagger in them, let’s go home, let’s go back to Spokane.” | Read more