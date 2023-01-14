Live updates: Fresh off another wild win, No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Portland and former EWU coach Shantay Legans
Jan. 14, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:25 p.m.
How much closer can Gonzaga make these games than it already has early into its West Coast Conference schedule?
The Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) are coming off a thrilling 75-74 win over Brigham Young on Thursday. Each of its last three wins have been decided in the final minutes, with a different hero in each.
Thursday it was Julian Strawther, who made the winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds left against the Cougars.
Gonzaga will hope it won’t need another comeback tonight, when it welcomes Portland at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Pilots (9-10, 1-3), led by former Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans, won’t be an easy out.
Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a 92-87 win over San Francisco on Thursday. Earlier in the season the Pilots had an impressive performance at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, taking then-No. 1 North Carolina to the brink, beating Villanova and losing by one to then-No.12 Michigan State.
Neither Gonzaga, nor Portland have played any opponent as much as each other.
The Bulldogs hold a 95-48 series lead over the Pilots, who haven’t fared well in the series since the mid-80s. Gonzaga has won the last 14 meetings and 33 of the last 34.
The Zags played Portland once last year, a 104-72 win in the Kennel on Jan. 29, 2022.
