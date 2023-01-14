Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Live updates: Fresh off another wild win, No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Portland and former EWU coach Shantay Legans

Jan. 14, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:25 p.m.

From staff reports

Pregame

How much closer can Gonzaga make these games than it already has early into its West Coast Conference schedule?

The Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) are coming off a thrilling 75-74 win over Brigham Young on Thursday. Each of its last three wins have been decided in the final minutes, with a different hero in each.

Thursday it was Julian Strawther, who made the winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds left against the Cougars.

Gonzaga will hope it won’t need another comeback tonight, when it welcomes Portland at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Pilots (9-10, 1-3), led by former Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans, won’t be an easy out.

Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with a 92-87 win over San Francisco on Thursday. Earlier in the season the Pilots had an impressive performance at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, taking then-No. 1 North Carolina to the brink, beating Villanova and losing by one to then-No.12 Michigan State. 

Series history

Neither Gonzaga, nor Portland have played any opponent as much as each other.

The Bulldogs hold a 95-48 series lead over the Pilots, who haven’t fared well in the series since the mid-80s. Gonzaga has won the last 14 meetings and 33 of the last 34.

The Zags played Portland once last year, a 104-72 win in the Kennel on Jan. 29, 2022. 

Team stats

  PU (9-10, 1-3) Gonzaga (14-3, 3-0)
Points 76.5 85.3
Points allowed 74.6 73.0
Field goal pct. 44.9 51.4
Rebounds 33.9 38.1
Assists 15.5 16.6
Blocks 2.3 3.2
Steals 5.1 7.8
Streak Won 1 Won 10

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Tyler Robertson (PU) 14.6 39.6 81.5
Drew Timme (GU) 21.7 60.7 60.8
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Moses Wood (PU) 6.1 5.2 0.9
Drew Timme (GU) 8.2 5.7 2.5
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Tyler Robertson (PU) 5.4 2.6 32.5
Nolan Hickman (GU) 3.6 1.5 28.3

Game preview

More on the Zags

