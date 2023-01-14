Pedestrian seriously injured in Spokane Valley crash
Jan. 14, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:07 p.m.
A crash sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries and blocked traffic for a couple hours Saturday night in Spokane Valley.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Pines Road, just north of Boone Avenue, according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said the southbound lanes of Pines were blocked from Boone to Mission Avenue but reopened around 8:15 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to WSP’s Twitter page.
