Blazers pull away to thwart Chiefs

Jan. 14, 2023 Updated Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:38 p.m.
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Kamloops showcased its resilience Saturday and turned back a stubborn Spokane Chiefs squad in a 5-2 win in a Western Hockey League game.
The Blazers’ Olen Zellweger ripped a left-handed shot past Spokane goaltender Cooper Michaluk just 50 seconds after the Chiefs’ Ty Cheveldayoff had tied the game 2-2 at 11:13 in the second period.
Ryan Hofer scored twice – including an insurance goal in the third period – for Kamloops, the B.C. Division leader.
Berkly Catton also scored for Spokane. Michaluk had 48 saves.
