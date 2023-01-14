Blazers pull away to thwart Chiefs

From staff reports

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Kamloops showcased its resilience Saturday and turned back a stubborn Spokane Chiefs squad in a 5-2 win in a Western Hockey League game.

The Blazers’ Olen Zellweger ripped a left-handed shot past Spokane goaltender Cooper Michaluk just 50 seconds after the Chiefs’ Ty Cheveldayoff had tied the game 2-2 at 11:13 in the second period.

Ryan Hofer scored twice – including an insurance goal in the third period – for Kamloops, the B.C. Division leader.

Berkly Catton also scored for Spokane. Michaluk had 48 saves.