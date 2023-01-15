Cat dies in residential fire in Vinegar Flats on Saturday

Fire crews extinguished a blaze at a residence in Vinegar Flats on Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the Spokane Fire Department.

A caller reported the fire at about 1 p.m. at 2116 S. Inland Empire Way. Responding fire crews discovered a single-wide manufactured home with light smoke coming from the eaves, indicating a “dangerously unstable atmosphere inside the structure,” the fire department said.

Firefighters forced entry into the residence and located a fire in the kitchen area that was quickly spreading into the living room. Crews stopped the fire’s advance by deploying hose lines and ventilating the structure.

There were no injuries to fire crews or civilians, but one of the residents’ cats died in the fire.

The residents were temporarily displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Greater Inland Northwest Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.