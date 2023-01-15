Firefighters extinguish cooking fire in small home in North Hill neighborhood
Jan. 15, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:04 p.m.
Fire crews extinguished a house fire in the North Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, a release from the Spokane Fire Department said.
Crews were dispatched to the reported house fire located in the 4800 block of North Adams Street at about 3:35 p.m. where they located smoke coming from the back of the house, the department said.
A fire was discovered in the kitchen area. No people or pets were inside of the home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters quickly controlled the fire and limited damages by preventing the fire from spreading to additional areas.
The fire department determined the cause of the fire was from cooking.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.