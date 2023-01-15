The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 39° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Firefighters extinguish cooking fire in small home in North Hill neighborhood

Jan. 15, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:04 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Fire crews extinguished a house fire in the North Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, a release from the Spokane Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched to the reported house fire located in the 4800 block of North Adams Street at about 3:35 p.m. where they located smoke coming from the back of the house, the department said.

A fire was discovered in the kitchen area. No people or pets were inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters quickly controlled the fire and limited damages by preventing the fire from spreading to additional areas.

The fire department determined the cause of the fire was from cooking.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety