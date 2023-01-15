Firefighters extinguish cooking fire in small home in North Hill neighborhood

Fire crews extinguished a house fire in the North Hill neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, a release from the Spokane Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched to the reported house fire located in the 4800 block of North Adams Street at about 3:35 p.m. where they located smoke coming from the back of the house, the department said.

A fire was discovered in the kitchen area. No people or pets were inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters quickly controlled the fire and limited damages by preventing the fire from spreading to additional areas.

The fire department determined the cause of the fire was from cooking.