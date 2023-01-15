Georgia Bulldogs player, staff member killed in car crash early Sunday morning

By Chip Towers The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS, Ga. — Celebration turned to tragedy just hours after the University of Georgia celebrated a second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony Saturday.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning. Two other members of the football program also were injured and are in stable condition.

Willock, 20, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver LeCroy, 24, was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

UGA President Jere Morehead issued a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community — student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident.”

Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship with a parade and trophy ceremony Saturday.

There are numerous reports identifying football player Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles as the surviving passengers in the crash. No one from UGA has confirmed those reports, however.

McClendon is a junior offensive tackle who just declared for the NFL draft on Saturday. Bowles works in the recruiting office and was posting pictures of recruiting prospects celebrating with players and coaches in the Bulldogs’ locker room on Saturday.

A statement from athletic director Josh Brooks read: “The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Willock was a 6-foot-7, 335-pound redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey. He signed with Georgia out of Paramus Catholic High as a four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2020. He played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs as a backup at left guard and also had two starts this past season. He played in 13 of 15 games as a freshman last season.

His last social media post was a sweet one. He had an interaction at a downtown Athens business with the grandson of Georgia fan Sam Kramer, who posted pictures of it on Twitter. Willock retweeted the post. That was at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, at approximately 2:45 a.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Barnett Shoals Road. An initial investigation indicates that a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound in the outside lane of Barnett Shoals Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees.

A 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries, police said.

Police said the crash and contributing factors remain under investigation.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock addressed the accident while speaking at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday morning with President Joe Biden with him in the pulpit.

“Sad news this morning: After winning the national championship — again — we’re saddened to hear that death and grief has visited the University of Georgia football team. (A) Georgia football player and a staff member were killed this morning in a car accident. Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for Georgia, and Chandler LeCroy, staff member, both killed this morning in a tragic car accident in Athens, Georgia. … We lift these families in prayer.”

This was the first crash fatality of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County, police said. The crash comes nearly seven years after four UGA students were killed and a fifth critically injured in a crash.

On April 27, 2016, Kayla Canedo, 19, of Alpharetta; Brittany Feldman, 20, of Alpharetta; Christina Semeria, 19, of Milton; and Halle Scott, 19, of Dunwoody all died in a crash on Ga. 15 in Watkinsville. The student driving, Agnes Kim of Snellville, was critically injured.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff writers Alexis Stevens and Tia Mitchell contributed to his report.