The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 39° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Jan. 15, 2023 Updated Sun., Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:08 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Georgetown at Villanova Fox 28

11 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at La Salle CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Purdue at Michigan State Fox 28

1 p.m.: George Washington at George Mason CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Morehouse College at Howard FS1

4 p.m.: Lehigh at Loyola Maryland CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky ESPNU

6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX

6 p.m.: Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU

6 p.m.: Alabama Birmingham at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

Basketball, High School Showcase

8 a.m.: Camden vs. Bishop Gorman ESPNU

10 a.m.: Sierra Canyon vs. Columbus ESPNU

Noon: Montverde vs. Sunrise Christian ESPNU

2 p.m.: IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Boston at Charlotte NBA

12:30 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta TNT

3 p.m.: Phoenix at Memphis TNT

7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers NBA

Basketball, NBA G League

3 p.m.: IPFW at Ignite NBA

Football, NFL Playoffs

5:15 p.m.: Dallas at Tampa Bay ABC / ESPN

Hockey, college men’s

2:30 p.m.: Minnesota State at Arizona State Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

1 p.m.: All-American Prospects Game NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Montana State at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports