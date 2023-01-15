On the air
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Georgetown at Villanova Fox 28
11 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at La Salle CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Purdue at Michigan State Fox 28
1 p.m.: George Washington at George Mason CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Morehouse College at Howard FS1
4 p.m.: Lehigh at Loyola Maryland CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky ESPNU
6 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX
6 p.m.: Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU
6 p.m.: Alabama Birmingham at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports
Basketball, High School Showcase
8 a.m.: Camden vs. Bishop Gorman ESPNU
10 a.m.: Sierra Canyon vs. Columbus ESPNU
Noon: Montverde vs. Sunrise Christian ESPNU
2 p.m.: IMG Academy vs. AZ Compass ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Boston at Charlotte NBA
12:30 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta TNT
3 p.m.: Phoenix at Memphis TNT
7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers NBA
Basketball, NBA G League
3 p.m.: IPFW at Ignite NBA
Football, NFL Playoffs
5:15 p.m.: Dallas at Tampa Bay ABC / ESPN
Hockey, college men’s
2:30 p.m.: Minnesota State at Arizona State Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root
1 p.m.: All-American Prospects Game NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Montana State at Idaho 1080-AM / 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
