Prep roundup: Locals have good day at Spokane High School Invitational at The Podium

Dominick Corley, a junior from Mead, won the boys 60-meter dash with a time of 6.80 seconds at the Spokane High School Invitational at The Podium on Sunday.

Colville’s Allan McKeraghan was seventh in the event at 6.98 seconds. Corley and McKeraghan, with Trevor Cogley (Lake City) and Braxton Hinton (Cheney), placed second in the 4x200 relay at 1:29.55 running for the Spokane Speed Academy. Hinton, Cogley, McKeraghan and Lucas Paul won the 4x400 at 3:29.98.

Cogley took sixth in the boys 400 at 50.56.

Lewis and Clark senior Evan Bruce won the boys “Invite” 1 mile at 4:23.93. Gonzaga Prep senior Graham Cleveland was fourth in the high school open mile and Freeman junior Barrett Poulsen was sixth.

Central Valley senior Rodney Minette, competing for Iron Wood TC, won the boys shot put at 15.89 meters. He finished fourth in the 25-lb weight throw at 14.44 meters.

Reardan junior Richard Alsept was fifth in the high jump at 1.90 meters and Freeman’s Ryan Delcour placed fourth in the pole vault at 3.95 meters. Both competed for Spokane Speed.

Girls

Charlotte Cullen of Mead, running unattached, won the girls 800 at 2:20.25, was fifth in the mile and 12th in the 400. Cheney senior Samantha Habegger (SSA) was fourth in the 800 at 2:27.53 for Spokane Speed.

Central Valley senior Nicole Bissell (SSA) finished second in the “Invite” mile at 5:03.88, while East Valley junior Logan Hofstee, running unattached, placed third at 5:09.23.

Bissell, Habegger, Josie McLaughlin (St. George’s) and Carissa Hinton placed fourth in the 4x400 at 4:10.73.