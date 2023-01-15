The Dirt: Providence Holy Family expanding its behavioral health treatment clinic

Providence Holy Family Hospital is proposing to remodel about 7,200 square feet of existing office space to accommodate a new outpatient behavioral-health treatment clinic for children.

Ariana Lake, spokeswoman for Providence, said the hospital is relocating and expanding the Behavioral and Education Skills Training Program.

Plans call for remodeling the second floor of a building at 235 E. Rowan Ave. for the new treatment clinic, according to building records.

“The hospital-based day program provides children with theurapeutic treatments to address behavioral and emotional problems,” Lake said in a news release.

The current program serves children ages 8-12.

“This expansion will allow us to begin serving 7-year-olds and double the number of patients we can help,” Lake said. “This is important to meet the growing demand for kids needing mental health support.”

The project, which is designed by NAC Architecture and built by Bouten Construction Co., is predicted to cost about $1.7 million. Lake said they hope to complete construction sometime in June.

Outpatient clinic planned

Inland Northwest Behavioral Health has submitted plans to remodel an existing office building to provide a new intensive-outpatient program at 1313 N. Atlantic St..

Dan Barth, the organization’s director of business development, said the new clinic will bridge care between those who need the more common once-a-week type outpatient care and more serious cases that warrant inpatient care.

“Being a public access hospital … we get hundreds of people who walk in once a month,” Barth said. “More often than not, they don’t have the acuity for an inpatient stay and what they need is more intensive outpatient therapy.

“How do you meet people where they are at? Create a program that meets their needs to get a positive trajectory for their lives.”

Plans call for the new clinic – with a project estimated to cost about $900,000 – to be completed and opened this summer, Barth said.

The main facility, at 105 2. Fifth Ave., already provides outpatient-mental health care, which typically involves a weekly visit with a therapist. The new clinic will provide a more intensive level of care but not require hospitalization, Barth said.

“It will offer outpatient care three times a week and typically group therapy in dynamic,” he said. “The group sessions are three hours in duration, and each person in the therapy program has a psychiatric provider if they need medication as well.”

The organization had been planning to expand services for some time, he said.

“There were a number of things that had to come together, location being one of the most significant,” Barth said. “And, just responding to the needs of the community.”

Western Insurance combining offices

Western Insurance Associates has applied for a permit to fully remodel existing retail space at 806 N. Maple St., and the work will eventually combine three offices into one.

The work to remodel about 3,830 square feet into office space is being designed by Cassidy Lange, owner of Hatch Interiors.

“It’s actually a retail and roasting and storage facility,” Lange said. “We are gutting it and renovating it and combining three office locations into one.”

The single-story building was a pre-engineered steel structure when it was built in the 1970s, she said.

“We are leaving some of the original steel structures exposed,” Lange said, “and we are putting in a golf simulator.”

If everything works out, she said, the work could be completed by the spring.