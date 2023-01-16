Locally: Stephanie Hawk Freeman to represent Gonzaga in WCC Hall of Honor

From staff and wire reports

Stephanie Hawk Freeman has been chosen as Gonzaga’s latest representative in the West Coast Conference Hall of Honor.

The 13th Hall of Honor class will be inducted on March 4 at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas. One individual from each WCC member institution will be recognized in a ceremony as part of the West Coast Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

Hawk Freeman, a 2007 All-American, was a key figure in the rise of Gonzaga women’s basketball to WCC and national prominence.

In her time with the Bulldogs, GU won three consecutive WCC championships (2005-07), advanced to the WNIT in 2004 and 2005 and earned a berth in the 2007 NCAA Tournament. Prior to her arrival, the Bulldogs had one WCC title and one NCAA/WNIT appearance.

Among her many individual honors, she was a 2007 Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American, 2007 WCC Player of the Year, two-time all-WCC first-team (2006-07), two-time all-academic team selection (2006-07), and a 2007 CoSIDA Academic All-District choice.

Cross country

Logan Law of Milwaukie High School in Milwaukie, Ore., has signed a national letter of intent with Gonzaga.

A second-place finisher at the Oregon 5A State Championships and third-place finisher at state in both the 1500m and 3000m in 2022, Law has personal bests of 3:58 in the 1500m, 8:27 in the 3000m and 14:34 in the 5000m.

In cross country, Law finished fifth at state in 2021. He carries a 4.0 GPA and is a starting guard in basketball.

Junior hockey

Saige Weinstein and Tommaso De Luca of the Spokane Chiefs were listed on the NHL Central Scouting Service’s midterm rankings in advance of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Weinstein, a defenseman, was ranked 97th overall and De Luca, a forward, 144th among North American prospects. Both are in their first-year of draft eligibility.

Weinstein, from Edmonton, Alberta, had 15 total points on four goals and 11 assists in games through Jan. 12. He played on Canada’s gold-medal winning team at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

De Luca, originally from Aosta, Italy, had 30 total points through Jan. 12, which is fourth among WHL rookies. He has 12 goals and 18 assists.

Shooting

Tanner Krebs of the Spokane Junior Rifle Club won the state championship with a score of 579 out of a possible 600 at the Washington State USAS Junior Olympic Air Rifle Championship, qualifying him for the 2023 Junior Olympics.

All state champions and those who attained the qualifying standard of 580 qualified for the Junior Olympics to be held in April at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Spokane Junior Rifle Club shooters who finished in the Top 10 of the men’s division include state champion Krebs (579 points); second-place Garrett Pearsall, 17, Mt. Spokane High (569); fifth-place Sean Kegley, 18, home school (555); and ninth-place Jack Burns, 15, Mead High (549).

Spokane Junior Rifle Club shooters who finished in the Top 10 of the women’s division include sixth place Ensley Breeden, age 13, Mountainside Middle School (542); seventh place Sara Mix, 11, Medical Lake Middle School (539); eighth place Meghan Mix, 17, Medical Lake High (538) and ninth place Morgan Christian, 15, Spokane Valley Tech (535).

The men’s team of Krebs, Pearsall and Kegley took first place. The women’s team of Breeden, Sarah Mix and Christian took fourth place.

The course of fire for the match was 60 shots in the standing position with targets at a distance of 10 meters (33 feet) using precision air rifles.