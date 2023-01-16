How Stephy Nobles-Beans inspires others to make change: ‘We each have a responsibility to make a difference’

Stephy Nobles-Beans was born during Jim Crow segregation in Dallas, Texas. She grew up hearing freedom songs of the civil rights movement that she now sings spontaneously in her speeches, including the impassioned keynote on being an agent of change that she gave at Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. rally in Spokane.

“I have to remember that my father picked tobacco and cotton,” she said. “I can’t forget what my ancestors invested in me.”

Her father told her the greatest thing she could do for herself was get an education. And that’s what she did.

Nobles-Beans, also known endearingly as “Mama Beans,” is associate chaplain for diversity, equity and inclusion at Whitworth University.

Nobles-Beans is also assistant pastor at Church of Berachah, which she says is a small but loving and welcoming congregation. She is quick to point out that King was a pastor first.

King’s dream has not manifested yet, she said in her speech. As a teacher and public speaker, she inspires others to find their calling, to help unfold that dream.

“We each have a responsibility to make a difference, whatever lane you’re in,” she tells her students. “You are called to do something. Don’t bury it, invest in it.”

Her calling is discussing diversity, equity and inclusion with her students. But everyone has different talents.

She asks students to explore their calling through what she calls three Es: to encourage, to empower and to equip.

“You be the change,” she says. “Pull your sleeves up. What can you do? It all starts with a dream.”