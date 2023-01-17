Man who set north Spokane Catholic school ablaze sentenced to 5 years as he vows to stay on mental health medications

A man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to lighting the St. Charles Catholic School on fire in 2021, causing nearly $5 million in damage.

Rio A. Mirabal told the courtroom on Tuesday that he was not in the right state of mind and was unmedicated when he set the Catholic school on fire on March 18, 2021. The 24-year-old is said to have suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues since he was a teenager, and has told the court he suffers from schizophrenia.

“This has been a long time coming,” said defense attorney Zachary Ayers, who asked the court for leniency in its sentencing. “What we saw in discovery is not the same person you see today. He’s the same person he was 10 year ago when he’s on his regimen.”

Mirabal told Judge Rosanna M. Peterson that he was committed to staying on his medication.

“You are very young. To keep you in prison for the rest of your 20s is not going to accomplish very much,” Peterson said. “Certainly treatment is going to be more appropriate than incarceration.”

Peterson said she would recommend the Bureau of Prisons release Mirabal to home confinement after three years. However, she tacked an extra year onto his one year of supervision upon his release. Mirabal has been in jail for more than a year already and will get credit for time served.

Mirabal said he intends to move to Wyoming with his family after his release.

“I am very remorseful for my actions,” said Mirabal, appearing before the court in a yellow Spokane County inmate uniform. “I didn’t have any hate for the church. I’d like to say I’m sorry.”

With a hammer in hand, Mirabal broke into the church, 4515 N. Alberta St., through a glass window at about 1:30 a.m., according to surveillance footage.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Ohms said Mirabal lit a candle and moved between offices and gymnasiums. Mirabal then entered different rooms. Smoke started coming out of the doors minutes after Mirabal exited the rooms.

A Spokane police officer driving by spotted orange flames inside of the church, Ohms said.

“If it weren’t for happenstance of a Spokane police officer stopping in a parking lot, we would have very likely been dealing with a loss of life here,” he said.

Rev. Esteban Soler, who had just flown into the U.S. from Argentina, was sleeping at the church when a police officer woke him up by banging on the church windows to see if anyone was inside.

Peterson said she was dismayed that the church did not have a fire suppression system or alarm.

“I hope the church has remedied that,” she said.

Soler escaped the building unharmed; however, the fire damaged the priest’s residence, church offices, gymnasium and other parts of the building. The fire also reached the attic and spread above the entire southwest portion of the complex.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said “aggressive firefighting” stopped the fire from spreading into the school’s middle wing and the north wing, where the sanctuary is located. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Spokane Police Department investigated the fire.

Mirabal was arrested about a week later from a community tip.

School continued for the students in 2021 at Jefferson Elementary School on the South Hill. Students returned to the old building in the fall of 2021 . However, Principal Heather Schlaich said that the heating failed in 2022 due to complications from the fire and the students have been back at Jefferson for the school year.

“We continue to say that God is our strength and our No. 1 priority is taking care of kids,” Schlaich said.

Substance abuse was a heavy factor in Mirabal’s actions, Ohms said.

Mirabal began using marijuana at 13 and was using meth by 14, Ohms said. Mirabal also had previous run-ins with law enforcement in Pend Oreille County, he said.

Peterson acknowledged Mirabal’s mental health condition may have been “self-induced.”

“Staying on the medications is the most important thing you can do,” she said. “I don’t see how five years in prison is going to help.”

His grandmother, Sherry Mirabal, appeared via video conference to ask the judge to send her grandson “to a facility where he can get the help he needs.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Mirabal was ordered to pay the nearly $5 million in restitution through 10% of his monthly income.

“We’ve pretty much moved on,” Schlaich said. “We hope he is getting the help he needs.”