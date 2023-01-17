Letters for Jan. 17, 2023

About Al French

It’s amazing how County Commissioner Al French so consistently proves his lack of fitness to hold public office. In attacking Commissioner Mary Kuney for joining the Democratic minority in voting for her (a Republican and member of his own party) as chair instead of supporting French’s choice, Josh Kerns, he again demonstrates he either is completely ignorant of how the founders of our government intended the American political system to work (something Republicans pride themselves on), or that he simply doesn’t care.

Our system was created to make governance possible through discussion, debate and accommodation. French has forgotten, assuming he ever cared, that he represents all his constituents and not just those who support him. Responsible voters should vote French and any politician who refuses to work with members of the opposition party, out of office. We deserve public servants at the local, state and national levels who are more interested in serving their constituents than they are in pursuing personal agendas and vendettas. Wake up folks! These people are not the Republicans of Eisenhauer, Reagan or even Nixon, they are shameless political terrorists who are more intent on self aggrandizement than they are in finding solutions. As a life long Democrat who has voted Republican more than once, I urge the Republicans out there who truly care about this region and this country to put better people on the ballot than French and Kerns. We all need honest, fair balanced governance, not this shameful demagogic posturing.

Steve Blewett

Spokane

Riddle me this

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his followers passed a rules package that will govern house procedures for two years. Included in this package is a freeze on increased funding for the IRS. The Congressional Budget Office stated that the net effect of this will increase the deficit by $114 billion. To offset this increase, the McCarthy republicans including Cathy McMorris Rodgers, will look elsewhere to reduce the increase. Will it be Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or defense? Riddle me this.

Timothy Lape

Spokane Valley

Not an honorable man

Kevin McCarthy has coveted being speaker of the House for eons. He finally got his wish, so now we can all wait to see how long he lasts.

To call him honorable, in my opinion is nothing more than a joke. Here are my reasons … He was in his office on Insurrection Day, so he saw first hand the destruction. He finally called Trump to ask for help and of course Trump did nothing. Afterward, he made the statement that Trump should be held accountable for sending his MAGA people to the Capitol.

Fast forward to when Trump is finally at Mar-a-Lago and what does McCarthy do? Jump on a plane and goes to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump’s behind. Trump refers to him as “my Kevin!”

With the midterms behind us, a new representative from New York, a Republican George Santos was elected. It turns out that Santos is a total fraud in everything he has done in his adult life. What does the GOP leadership do or say about Santos? Nary a word, as Kevin needs his vote to become speaker.

I am holding my breath, but I truly believe that with a Republican led House, the next two years will be nothing but a chaotic clown show. For the GOP, taking over the House is nothing but a power grab.

Hang onto your hats!

Barb Beck

Colbert