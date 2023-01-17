Madonna announces Celebration tour with a raunchy, celeb-filled game of truth or dare

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Madonna will embark on another world tour, this time highlighting four decades of her hit music.

The “Vogue” and “La Isla Bonita” hit-maker announced her 12th tour – Madonna: The Celebration tour – on Tuesday in a bizarre, NSFW video featuring a dinner-party game of truth or dare with guests Amy Schumer, Jack Black and Lil Wayne, among others. After viewing it, you may not look at bread or Diplo the same way again. (Another dare involved director Judd Apatow having the “Madonna: Truth or Dare” star and her friends re-create a shot from her 1992 book, “Sex.”)

The 35-city tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15 before making stops across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

The North American leg wraps after that with two shows: one at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 4 and a final U.S. show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 7.

From there, the 64-year-old Material Girl heads across the pond for another dozen shows, kicking off with an Oct. 14 concert at London’s O2 Arena and concluding the tour with a Dec. 1 show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. See the complete list of cities and dates at madonna.com.

“The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began,” concert promoter Live Nation said Tuesday. The seven-time Grammy Award winner will play two shows at Madison Square Garden – Aug. 23 and 24 – making New York the only U.S. city that will get back-to-back concerts during the tour. (Paris also gets two shows in November.)

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna added in a more formal statement, striking a very different tone than that of her video announcement.

Bob the Drag Queen, aka Caldwell Tidicue, who was also featured in the video, will join Madonna across all dates on the global tour.

Tickets for some shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time; others go on sale Jan. 27. Legacy members of Madonna’s official fan club have access to presales ahead of both on-sale dates, as do Citi cardmembers.