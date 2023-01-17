MultiCare completes acquisition of Memorial hospital in Yakima

By Joel Donofrio Yakima Herald-Republic

YAKIMA – Yakima Valley Memorial officially became one of 12 hospitals statewide in the MultiCare Health System on Tuesday.

Tacoma-based MultiCare acquired the 226-bed inpatient hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, and 26 clinics. Combined, Memorial’s Central Washington facilities employ 2,700 people. The deal was first announced in October.

“MultiCare is committed to improving the health status of communities across the Pacific Northwest and we are proud to include the Yakima Valley in that effort,” Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare, said in Tuesday’s announcement. “We will begin immediately working to expand access to care and recruit new doctors and other health care professionals to the area.”

In addition to the hospital, the Yakima health system also has primary care and specialty care services including cardiac care; cancer care through North Star Lodge; breast health at Ohana Mammography Center; hospice and respite care at Cottage in the Meadow; pain management at Water’s Edge; a level 3 NICU; and advanced services for children with special health care needs at Children’s Village.

MultiCare will invest more than $100 million over the next several years to implement Epic, a new electronic health records system, improve the facilities and expand services with a focus on returning services that left the community over the last decade, Robertson said.

“The people of Yakima Valley will see MultiCare’s mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future in action starting today,” Robertson said in the announcement.

“We have already been meeting with community groups to understand how we can work together and partner with community organizations in support of a vibrant future for the region. We’re excited to be on that journey,” he added.

Tammy Buyok, a MultiCare executive, will serve as interim president while a search for a permanent leader is conducted. Carole Peet, who served as Memorial’s CEO since early 2020, announced last month she would be stepping down from her position.

Patients will notice some changes in signage, websites and correspondence over the next few months, MultiCare officials said. There should be no disruptions of care, and patients will continue to access services from their local providers.

History of the hospital deal

MultiCare is the largest locally governed health system in Washington, with 11 other hospitals in the state. It is a not-for-profit health care organization with more than 20,000 employees, providers and volunteers which began with the founding of Tacoma’s first hospital more than 100 years ago.

MultiCare also has a partnership with Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, and pledged $8 million to expand the campus in 2021.

Yakima Valley Memorial opened June 20, 1950, at its current Tieton Drive location, and has added rooms and services in the decades since. It ended a four-year affiliation with the Virginia Mason Health System in late 2020, opting to become an independent, local health care system. The move came as Virginia Mason merged with CHI Franciscan.

MultiCare and Memorial officials signed a letter of intent to explore a merger in May of last year, and officials with the Tacoma organization, including CEO Robertson and President Florence Chang, visited Yakima on Oct. 22 to announce the acquisition, tour Memorial facilities and meet with community leaders.

