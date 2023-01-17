Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane past LC; Central Valley Girls top NC

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 59, Lewis and Clark 49: Maverick Sanders scored 17 points, Ryan Lafferty added 11 and the Wildcats (13-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (5-9, 1-3). Parker Pincock led Lewis and Clark with 12 points and Paulo Murray added 11.

Gonzaga Prep 75, Ridgeline 41: Jamil Miller scored 23 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Bullpups (12-3, 3-1) beat the Falcons (6-8, 0-4). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 14 points.

Mead 51, Cheney 49: Kolby Bumpas scored 16 points and the visiting Panthers (7-6, 3-1) beat the Blackhawks (5-9, 0-4). Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 16 points.

North Central 72, Central Valley 50: JuJu Ervin scored 17 points and the visiting Wolfpack (5-8, 2-2) beat the Bears (2-12, 2-2). Trace Chalich led Central Valley with 19 points.

Pullman 83, Clarkston 54: Champ Powaukee poured in 34 points with eight 3-pointers, Jaedyn Brown added 28 and the visiting Greyhounds (12-0, 3-0) beat the Bantams (5-6, 1-2). Xavier Santana scored 33 points with nine 3-pointers for Clarkston.

West Valley 61, Rogers 44: Grady Walker scored 15 points, Noah Gadd-Lewis and Ben Fried added 12 points apiece and the Eagles (12-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Pirates (7-5, 0-3). Dujuan Haney led Rogers with 12 points.

East Valley 58, Shadle Park 55: Luke Holecek scored 21 points and the visiting Knights (7-4, 1-2) beat the Highlanders (5-7, 2-1). Jacob Boston led Shadle Park with 24 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 75, Colville 46: Gabe Schulhauser scored 25 and the Scotties (13-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-10, 2-4). Colbie McEvoy scored 10 points to lead Colville.

Deer Park 70, Newport 45: Ian Stapf scored 24 points and the visiting Stags (8-5, 6-1) beat the Grizzlies (3-9, 2-5). Ronan Sherman led the Grizzlies with 17 points.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 81, Liberty 53: Avi West scored 24 points, Asher West added 17 and the visiting Crusaders (11-2, 6-2) beat the Lancers (6-7, 4-3). JJ Hodl led Liberty with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Reardan 47: Chase Galbreath scored 18 points and the Broncos (9-5, 5-4) edged the Screaming Eagles (5-10, 3-7).

St. George’s 58, Upper Columbia Academy 39: Mason Zarlingo scored 17 points, Shawn Jones added 15 and the Dragons (11-3, 8-1) beat the visiting Lions (2-7, 1-7). Braiden Ermshar scored 11 points for UCA.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 62, Cusick 48: Frank Wynne scored 12 points and Wellpinit (14-1) beat the visiting Panthers (12-2). Bode Seymour led Cusick with 16 points.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 44, Cusick 22: The visiting Warriors (11-5, 7-2) beat the Cougars (8-6, 6-5). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Odessa 68, Waterville/Mansfield 45: The visiting Tigers (5-8) beat the Shockers (4-10) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Asotin 50, Oakesdale 42: Cody Ells and AJ Olerich scored 14 points apiece and the Panthers (6-8, 2-6) beat the visiting Nighthawks (9-8, 5-3). Jackson Perry scored 23 points for Oakesdale.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 53, North Central 35: Eden Sander scored 19 points and the Bears (11-3, 4-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (7-7, 0-4). Shalene Ervin and Hannah Hamilton led NC with 13 points apiece.

Mead 73, Cheney 45: Natalie Braun and Teryn Gardner scored 18 points apiece and the visiting Panthers (9-2, 4-0) beat the Blackhawks (4-10, 0-4). Macey Richards led Cheney with nine points.

Gonzaga Prep 60, Ridgeline 23: Taliah Lee scored 19 points, Gillian Bears added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (10-4, 3-1) beat the Falcons (9-5, 1-3).

Mt. Spokane 45, Lewis and Clark 32: Abby Priddy scored 13 points, Emma Bryant added 12 and the Wildcats (7-7, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (5-9, 2-2).

Clarkston 61, Pullman 32: Kendall Wallace and Ryann Combs scored 11 points apiece and the Bantams (9-3, 3-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-10, 2-1).

West Valley 66, Rogers 43: Chloe DeHaro scored 50 points and the Eagles (3-9, 2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-10, 0-3). Emily Peabody led Rogers with 21 points.

Shadle Park 58, East Valley 14: Makenzie Fager scored 19 points and the Highlanders (5-7, 2-1) beat the visiting Knights (0-11, 0-3).

Northeast A

Freeman 52, Colville 26: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 14 points and the Scotties (12-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (8-5, 3-4). Olivia Ortner led Colville with 12 points.

Deer Park 81, Newport 29: The visiting Stags (13-2, 7-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-12, 0-7). Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 43, Liberty 42: Georgia Crockett scored 12 points and the visiting Crusaders (10-4, 7-2) beat the Lancers (6-8, 5-4). Kendall Denney led Liberty with 12 points.

St. George’s 48, Upper Columbia Academy 33: Margreit Galow scored 16 points, Annika Bergquist added 13 and the Dragons (10-4, 8-0) beat the visiting Lions (5-4, 5-3). Sasha Vaughn led UCA with 12 points.

Northeast 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44, Curlew 22: Kayleigh Elder scored 13 points and the visiting Warriors (8-6, 4-2) beat the Cougars (5-8, 3-6). Macey Singer led Curlew with 11 points.