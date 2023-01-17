Republicans install Reps. Greene, Gosar on House committees
Jan. 17, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:26 p.m.
WASHINGTON - Two Republican lawmakers who were previously expelled from House committees over their extremist or violent remarks have been given committee assignments again, days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won the gavel.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will be seated on the Homeland Security Committee and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) will be seated on the House Natural Resources Committee, according to two people familiar with the assignments who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the decisions.
Greene, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, was stripped of her congressional committee assignments shortly after she was sworn in for her past support of political violence and history of antisemitic and racist remarks. An outside agitator for much of her first term, Greene has been a stalwart defender of McCarthy over the past few months, pushing his candidacy for speaker over the objections of some other hard-right Republicans.
In November 2021, the House - then controlled by Democrats - voted to censure Gosar and remove him from his committee assignments after he tweeted an altered anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and swinging two swords at President Biden.
