Woman confesses to killing 35-year-old son, disposing body in Whitman County

A 58-year-old woman confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son and disposing his body last summer near Rock Lake in Whitman County, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Sunday and charged with suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Chase Catelli, who authorities identified in court documents.

Spokane County deputies responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The caller, Christine Catelli’s brother, stated his sister confessed Saturday to shooting her son last June. He said Chase Catelli had not been seen since then and that he believed his sister was telling the truth.

Deputies contacted Christine Catelli in a parking lot in the 4800 block of North Assembly Street in Spokane, the release said. The brother told deputies Christine Catelli had been under a lot of stress and struggled with substance abuse , but he thought she had been doing better.

The brother drove Christine Catelli from his home on the west side of Washington to Spokane County to report the crime and help law enforcement in finding the body, deputies said.

Christine Catelli confessed to the killing, deputies said. She told detectives she shot her son several times at a residence in the 1400 block of West Jennings Road west of Spangle.

Christine Catelli then led investigators to Gene Webb Road near Rock Lake, where she dumped his body wrapped in black plastic. She said she discarded other pieces of evidence along the way.

A detective located a large black plastic bag containing human remains in the exact area Christine Catelli advised, the sheriff’s office said.

Christine Catelli made her initial appearance Tuesday in Spokane County District Court. She remained in jail Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.