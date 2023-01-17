The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman dies after her SUV crashes into power pole near Airway Heights

Jan. 17, 2023 Updated Tue., Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:17 p.m.

A woman died after she reportedly lost control of the SUV she was driving and hit a power pole Monday near Airway Heights.  (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A woman died after the SUV she was driving struck a power pole late Monday afternoon near Airway Heights.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash shortly before 5 p.m. on South Craig Road near McFarlane Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Crews pulled the woman from the SUV and took her to the hospital, where she died, deputies said. Two passengers – a woman and a male toddler – were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

The sheriff’s office said the severely damaged black SUV was on its passenger side next to a sheared-off power pole on the east side of the roadway. The power lines were near the ground and held up by the adjacent poles.

Craig Road was closed in both directions while the power pole was replaced.

The SUV was traveling north on Craig Road, deputies said. It appeared the driver passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone before a second vehicle traveling south on Craig Road appeared. That’s when the driver quickly moved back into her lane, lost control and struck the power pole.

Investigators do not believe the vehicle the SUV passed or the vehicle going south were directly involved in the crash.

Traffic Unit Cpl. Jeff Welton would like to talk to those drivers and any passengers of the two vehicles, as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the crash, the release said. Welton can be reached at (509) 477-3237. Reference incident No. 10007398.

