100 years ago in North Idaho: A Priest River group boasted a ‘complete women’s ticket’ when entering the realm of politics

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The voters of Priest River would be able to vote for a “complete women’s ticket,” with candidates “for every office from mayor to dog catcher.”

The members of the city’s Cultus Club announced that they had decided to “enter the political ring” as part of their purpose to “clean up” Priest River.

They vowed to “drive out the houses of ill-fame.” They also said they would enforce strict regulation of pool halls and cigar stands, which were sometimes used as fronts for gambling parlors or illicit liquor dens.

The municipal elections were slated for April.

From the tourist beat: Sharp divisions emerged among Spokane civic leaders over how many improvements should be made to the city’s tourist camp, located near the confluence of Latah Creek and the Spokane River.

The head of the Inland Automobile Association and members of a tourism committee recommended sweeping improvements, including a modern and larger “comfort station,” more lights, more camp stoves, more benches, more trees and more lawns.

Mayor Charles Fleming strongly disagreed. He didn’t believe a “tourist camp should have all the comforts of a hotel.”

“Tourists sleep along the roads in much worse places than Spokane’s tourist camp every day,” he said.

Park superintendent John Duncan appeared to agree, saying that the sum total of the improvements he planned for the camp consisted of “clearing away some brush.”

The camp did provide revenue to the city – tourists paid 50 cents a night to camp there – and tourist advocates believed the money should be reinvested in the camp.