City OKs new Moscow Mountain trails

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Moscow Mountain could have a new 2-mile system of bike trails in two years thanks to a local volunteer group and a Tuesday decision from the Moscow City Council.

The Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association is proposing to build and maintain the trail system on the mountain near the intersection of Moscow Mountain Road and Rock Creek Road.

MAMBA is a local nonprofit organization founded in 1997 that develops, maintains and promotes the use of more than 60 miles of non-motorized trails on and around the Moscow Mountain area.

The group wants to construct the trails on 20 acres of land that was donated to the city in 1941 by Harry and Nina Powell. It is currently undeveloped and not being managed for recreational purposes.

MAMBA anticipates construction will cost $10,000. It has applied for a grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to fund the project, and asked the city to provide a matching $5,000. The city approved the match along with a license agreement for the trail system.

MAMBA anticipates construction to start this spring and for the trails to open in May 2025.

The nonprofit says this new trail system will discourage unauthorized user-created trails, improve recreational activity in the area and appease those who want more advanced mountain bike trails.

Councilor Sandra Kelly said she believes this project will help with the city’s tourism, and she appreciates that MAMBA will maintain the trails.

Councilor Gina Taruscio also praised MAMBA’s ability to tackle a project like this.

“The reputation you guys have precedes you and I really think this is a ridiculous no-brainer,” Taruscio said.

In other business, the council approved an appeal that will allow The Jubilee School Montessori in Eastside Marketplace to have a day care for children ages 3 to 5.

City staff previously determined the proposal did not meet the license requirements because the facility did not have a fenced outdoor play area adjacent to the day care.

Malia Mason, director of The Jubilee School Montessori, approached the council to appeal the denial. She said the school wants to incorporate 3- to 6-year-old children into its school program, but the city requires a day care license for 3-year-olds.

The school plans to create an outdoor play area in the future. There is currently an outdoor space behind the building. Mason also said that 3- to 4-year-olds would not use the outdoor area because they are only at the facility for three hours in the morning.

There was much debate about this request, particularly about whether the school’s unique education model justified waiving the day care rule regarding play areas. The motion to approve the license passed 4-2.

Also on Tuesday, the council approved a grant request to the Idaho Parks and Recreation to upgrade Lola Clyde Park by adding parking, frontage improvements and an internal pathway system.