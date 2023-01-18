Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim, Brynna Maxwell on watch list for Mid-Major Player of the Year Award

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Yvonne Ejim (15) goes up for a rebounds against Santa Clara Broncos guard Lara Edmanson (13) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center on Sat. Jan. 7, 2023 in Spokane WA. ORG XMIT: IMAGN-491491 (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga is the only school with multiple players on the most prestigious list that honors players who compete on midmajor teams.

Forward Yvonne Ejim and guard Brynna Maxwell are two of the 15 players named Wednesday to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

The list includes players from 14 schools and 11 conferences. The West Coast Conference leads with three members and GU the lone team with two nominees.

To be eligible for the award, players must compete in one of the 26 conferences considered “midmajor.” Not eligible are players from the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.

Ten semifinalists will be announced in February, with five finalists being picked in early March. The winner will be announced in late March. The list is fluid and players may play their way on or off the list over the course of the season.

The award is sponsored by Her Hoops Stats, a statistics site that has become a leading independent voice in women’s basketball.

Ejim is averaging 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds, both team highs. Ejim has scored at least 20 points on five occasions and has twice been named WCC Player of the Week.

Maxwell averages 14.8 points and leads Division 1 in 3-point shooting percentage (54.3%) and foul-shooting percentage (98.1%). Like Ejim, she is a two-time conference player of the week.

Also named to the watch list is Alex Fowler of Portland.