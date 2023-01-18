Promoter: More inventory means better deals at Inland Northwest RV Show this weekend

Several Spokane-area RV dealers hope to take the cold, wet weather off consumers’ minds for a while this weekend as the 35th Annual Inland Northwest RV Show works to make consumers think about camping again.

The show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, show promoter Chris Cody said.

The coronavirus pandemic shut the show down completely in 2021 and visitors were asked to wear masks at last year’s event. Sales were strong last year but supply-chain issues caused inventory problems.

“When inventory levels are low … units were not discounted,” Cody said. “Now that inventory levels are back up, dealers are starting to discount units again. And people get show discounts on top of that. This is the time to buy.”

Six area dealers are participating in the show, which is timed to get customers excited about purchasing RVs at a time when most are more worried about the next snowstorm.

“It’s a really important show to start the year off,” Cody said. “Nobody is thinking about RVs today. The lots are slow. That’s why we have these shows in January. We get people excited and the dealers are happy because they get some sales for their bottom lines.”

Customers also have the added benefit of getting a head start on camping season, Cody said.

“When you buy your RV now, it’s ready to go for spring,” he said.

The pandemic and shutdowns were a boon for the RV industry, which set new sales records, Cody said.

“Everyone was getting tired of being cooped up and everyone was buying an RV,” he said. “Last year, inventory levels were weak at best. Now, this year, people get to choose from new floor plans, new designs and people get to see what is coming for 2023.”

Every inch of the inside space will be packed with RVs and more than 100 models will be parked outside, he said. The cost of admission is $12, which is good for the entire weekend.

The show runs noon-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. -8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Parking at the fairgrounds is free for the event.

“Every RV has its own floor plan,” he said. “That’s what makes it exciting to crawl into each RV.”

Even with the threat of a recession and higher interest rates for borrowing money, RV sales remain strong, Cody said.

The dealers taking part in this year’s show include RnR RV Center in Liberty Lale, Parkway RV in Deer Park, RnR RV Superstore of Spokane, RVs Northwest of Spokane, Liberty RV Center of Liberty Lake and Bluedog RV, which has dealerships in Spokane and Post Falls.

“We have six different dealers competing for your business,” he said. “They are going to give the best offer they can for your trade just to earn your business.”

One of the more popular attractions at the show every year is the cash machine.

Every person who purchases an RV earns 30 seconds inside the Brandon Cannon Farmers Insurance Cash Machine, where they grab as much cash as they can in that time period.

“When you get people going back to back to back in the machine, there’s a little bit of a competition,” he said. “It’s just exciting.”

While the show opens Thursday, Saturday is historically the big day for the event.

“Saturdays are always the big crowds,” Cody said. “People really make their decision on Sunday.”