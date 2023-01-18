Key matchup: Shot change helps LMU’s Cam Shelton enjoy big senior season

Cam Shelton overhauled his shooting technique in the offseason – a bold move for a fifth-year senior with solid career stats – and the results have been impressive for the 6-foot-2 guard and Loyola Marymount.

Shelton worked with LMU’s staff to bring his elbow closer to his body and his accuracy has soared compared to last season. He’s hitting 47.9% from the field, 33.8% on 3-pointers and 67.6% at the foul line, compared to 43.2%, 27.8% and 59.3%, respectively.

Shelton averages 18.5 points compared to 8.4 a year ago and he’s filling up the rest of the stat sheet. He averages 5.9 rebounds and ranks second in the West Coast Conference in minutes (35.2), second in steals (2.1) and third in assists (4.7).

The season opener was a bit bumpy for Shelton, who was 1 of 7 from the field and scored just three points in 22 minutes against Life Pacific. He’s played at least 31 minutes in every game since, and he responded with five 3s and 23 points in the Lions’ second game versus UC Riverside.

He’s the only WCC player averaging at least 18 points and 4.0 assists. He’s posted 10 20-point games, second only to the 11 of Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis.

Shelton has regained his form from his final season at Northern Arizona in 2021 when he averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.2 assists while earning first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors. He averaged 13.5 points in three seasons at NAU and scored 1,104 points.

Shelton scored 28 points, a career high in an LMU uniform, in last Saturday’s win over San Diego. He’s taken nearly 100 more field-goal attempts than the next closest Lion and his 102 free throws rank tied for 57th nationally.

Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton, coming off a solid defensive effort against Portland’s Tyler Robertson, will probably draw the starting assignment on Shelton, who is a difficult cover, particularly if his 3s are falling with his ability to penetrate.

GU’s bench options on Shelton include Hunter Sallis and Malachi Smith.

The Zags have seen Shelton at both ends of the spectrum. In his junior season with NAU, Shelton had three 3s, 20 points and nine rebounds in an 88-58 loss to GU in December 2020.

Shelton was held to five points on 1-of-8 shooting and finished with four rebounds and zero assists in LMU’s 89-55 loss at the McCarthey Athletic Center last January.