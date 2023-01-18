Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling stay undefeated; Pullman tops West Valley in 2A

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mead 63, Central Valley 15: Braxton Smith (132 pounds), Josh Neiwert (138) and Austin Justice (160) led nine Panthers (7-0) with pins in a league win over the visiting Bears (5-2). Yousuf Rahimi (113), Blaine Beard (126) and Danner Smith (182) earned points for Central Valley.

Mt. Spokane 60, Cheney 12: Hunter Osso (170), Brendan Hughes (182) and Jarom Liljenquist (195) led seven Wildcats (7-0) with pins in win over the host Blackhawks (2-5). Dalton Taylor (152), Camron Bogle (126) and Joe Showalter (138) earned points for Cheney.

University 64, Ferris 15: Libby Roberts (106), Czar Quintanilla (113) and Samuel Thomas (150) won by pin and the Titans (6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-6). Jeison Ingram (126) and Ashton Callahan (285) scored points for Ferris.

Ridgeline 47, Lewis and Clark 30: Gavin Shoemaker (138), Brayden Phillips (195) and Preston Wentling (220) had pins and the Falcons (4-3) topped the visiting Tigers (0-7). Quinnton Flores (285) won by pin for LC.

North Central 40, Gonzaga Prep 33: Tommy Elliott (152), Boden Wais (160) and Riley Hemminger (170) earned pins and the Wolfpack (2-5) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-6). Braxton Wesolowski (106) and Chris Shirley (285) had pins for G-Prep.

Pullman 39, West Valley 33: Cotton Sears (285) won by pin late and the Greyhounds (4-0) held off the visiting Eagles (3-1). Ivan Acosta (138) and Israel Acosta (138) also earned pins for Pullman. Logan Utecht (132) and Brycen Palmer (126) earned points for WV.

Shadle Park 54, Clarkston 27: Lucas Horner (106), Braeden Champion (120) and Austin Ballestrazze (138) won by pin and the visiting Highlanders (2-2) beat the Bantams (0-4). Bodee Thivierge (145) and Braden Jared (220) won for Clarkston.

East Valley 52, Rogers 18: Owen Spendlove (195) and Orlando Morales (220) won by pin and the visiting Knights (2-2) topped the Pirates (1-3). Solomon Jones (106) and Nam Pham (113) earned points for Rogers.