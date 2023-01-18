The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 31° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling stay undefeated; Pullman tops West Valley in 2A

Jan. 18, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:41 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling

Mead 63, Central Valley 15: Braxton Smith (132 pounds), Josh Neiwert (138) and Austin Justice (160) led nine Panthers (7-0) with pins in a league win over the visiting Bears (5-2). Yousuf Rahimi (113), Blaine Beard (126) and Danner Smith (182) earned points for Central Valley.

Mt. Spokane 60, Cheney 12: Hunter Osso (170), Brendan Hughes (182) and Jarom Liljenquist (195) led seven Wildcats (7-0) with pins in win over the host Blackhawks (2-5). Dalton Taylor (152), Camron Bogle (126) and Joe Showalter (138) earned points for Cheney.

University 64, Ferris 15: Libby Roberts (106), Czar Quintanilla (113) and Samuel Thomas (150) won by pin and the Titans (6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-6). Jeison Ingram (126) and Ashton Callahan (285) scored points for Ferris.

Ridgeline 47, Lewis and Clark 30: Gavin Shoemaker (138), Brayden Phillips (195) and Preston Wentling (220) had pins and the Falcons (4-3) topped the visiting Tigers (0-7). Quinnton Flores (285) won by pin for LC.

North Central 40, Gonzaga Prep 33: Tommy Elliott (152), Boden Wais (160) and Riley Hemminger (170) earned pins and the Wolfpack (2-5) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-6). Braxton Wesolowski (106) and Chris Shirley (285) had pins for G-Prep.

Pullman 39, West Valley 33: Cotton Sears (285) won by pin late and the Greyhounds (4-0) held off the visiting Eagles (3-1). Ivan Acosta (138) and Israel Acosta (138) also earned pins for Pullman. Logan Utecht (132) and Brycen Palmer (126) earned points for WV.

Shadle Park 54, Clarkston 27: Lucas Horner (106), Braeden Champion (120) and Austin Ballestrazze (138) won by pin and the visiting Highlanders (2-2) beat the Bantams (0-4). Bodee Thivierge (145) and Braden Jared (220) won for Clarkston.

East Valley 52, Rogers 18: Owen Spendlove (195) and Orlando Morales (220) won by pin and the visiting Knights (2-2) topped the Pirates (1-3). Solomon Jones (106) and Nam Pham (113) earned points for Rogers.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories