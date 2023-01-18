Reader Photo: Eagles dancing in the fog

Angela Marie Slotten took this photo of a “parent and teenager dancing in the fog.” The adult bald eagle and juvenile were spotted near Hauser Lake.

Meanwhile in Coeur d’Alene biologists counted 10 eagles on Tuesday, a large drop from the previous week when they counted 89.

Generally, bald eagle numbers on Lake Coeur d’Alene begin to drop during the third week of January.

“Once the kokanee spawn ends, the available fish become less and less available,” said Bureau of Land Management biologist Carrie Hugo in an email. “Competition between eagles goes up and eventually their catch rate goes down, so they move on. It usually drops off pretty quickly.”

