Spokane County parks require no SnoPark Permit, but services may be limited
Jan. 18, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:11 p.m.
Spokane County Parks don’t require a SnoPark Permit, but they may be inaccessible for a while following a winter storm.
Most parks are also in “off-season mode,” meaning restrooms will be closed, trash cans and picnic tables removed and water turned off. Gates are also closed at Pine River, Fish Lake and Bear Lake (west side only). The gate to the upper Camp Caro parking is also closed.
