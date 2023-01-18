The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 40° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Spokane County parks require no SnoPark Permit, but services may be limited

Jan. 18, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:11 p.m.

By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Spokane County Parks don’t require a SnoPark Permit, but they may be inaccessible for a while following a winter storm.

Most parks are also in “off-season mode,” meaning restrooms will be closed, trash cans and picnic tables removed and water turned off. Gates are also closed at Pine River, Fish Lake and Bear Lake (west side only). The gate to the upper Camp Caro parking is also closed.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors