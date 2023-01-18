Spokane Valley police seeking man seen near trailer stolen with $100,000 of tools inside
Jan. 18, 2023 Updated Wed., Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:56 p.m.
(Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
Spokane Valley police detectives are trying to identify a man who they believe may have stolen a trailer with about $100,000 in tools inside.
The man was seen in the area of several reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including the puncturing of fuel tanks and draining of fuel, as well as the theft of the trailer, police said in a news release. The U-Haul was recovered.
Those who can help detectives identify him are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10160437.
