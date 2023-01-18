Washington Trails Association picks new chief executive officer

Washington Trails Association selected Jaime Loucky as its new CEO.

Loucky, who officially took the role in December, will lead the 50-year-old nonprofit which aims to protect trails, inspire hikers and ensure the outdoors are accessible for everyone, according to a WTA news release.

“Jaime has been an amazing WTA leader since he started as our first chief impact officer in 2020. In addition to being a lead driver of our new strategic plan, he quickly pivoted to help WTA navigate unprecedented times during the COVID pandemic,” said Matt Martinez, WTA’s board president in the statement.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead Washington Trails Association,” Loucky said. “I believe that WTA’s vision of trails for everyone, forever, is of greater importance than ever before, and I know that this organization will continue to build a more sustainable, inclusive and thriving future for recreation in Washington.”

Loucky has worked in international development, strategy consulting and in nonprofit leadership.

“During his time as interim CEO, Jaime demonstrated that he was the right leader for our organization,” Martinez said. “His deep understanding of WTA and the recreation landscape in Washington, coupled with his multicultural perspective and values-based leadership, give us every confidence that he is the right choice to help WTA advance our vision.”

Loucky was raised in Bellingham and has long enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his friends and family.

After exploring the world, he came back home to Washington with the goal of raising a family and protecting the natural beauty that inspired him in his youth.