Analysis: Where UW football improved in the first transfer portal window — and where more additions are needed

SEATTLE – It’s addition by subtraction … and then more addition.

After closing an ascendant 2022 season with an 11-2 record and a No. 8 national ranking, Washington holds legitimate College Football Playoff hopes this fall. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, left tackle Troy Fautanu and defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa all bypassed the NFL draft to hang a banner (or two) inside Husky Stadium.

To do that, they’ll have to be better than the bunch that led the nation in passing, first downs, third-down conversions and tackles for loss allowed; that closed the season with seven consecutive wins, sweeping their bitter rivals; that went 7-0 inside Husky Stadium, with an average margin of victory of 22.9 points; that fell a tiebreaker shy of appearing in the Pac-12 championship game in Kalen DeBoer’s debut season.

And, to be better, they’ll have to be more complete – addressing the Huskies’ holes. That means stabilizing a secondary that ranked 111th (out of 130 teams nationally) in opponent pass efficiency rating (145.8), 114th in opponent pass touchdowns (26), 117th in third-down defense (44.51% completions) and 129th in passes defended per game (2.54).

Unsurprisingly, the Huskies have added seven scholarship defensive backs this offseason: Oklahoma State transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, Long Beach (California) City College corner Thaddeus Dixon and five freshmen (four-star corners Caleb Presley and Curley Reed, four-star safety Vincent Holmes, three-star corner Leroy Bryant and three-star safety Diesel Gordon).

But what else did they do?

And what else needs doing?

The first of two offseason windows for players to enter the transfer portal without sacrificing a year of eligibility closed Wednesday, with the second window following spring practice on May 1-15. The Huskies lost nine players to the portal, while adding seven potential contributors.

Incoming UW transfers

Name Year Position Former team Zach Durfee R-Freshman Edge rusher Sioux Falls Germie Bernard Freshman Wide receiver Michigan State Ralen Goforth Senior Linebacker USC Josh Cuevas Sophomore Tight end Cal Poly Daniel Ngata Junior Running back Arizona State Jabbar Muhammad Junior Cornerback Oklahoma State Dillon Johnson Junior Running back Mississippi State

Outgoing UW transfers

Name Year Position New team Cameron Williams Junior Safety Georgia Southern Kuao Peihopa Sophomore Defensive tackle Hawaii Zakhari Spears {span}Sophomore{/span} Cornerback Connecticut Lonyatta Alexander Jr. {span}Sophomore{/span} Wide receiver Undecided Caden Jumper {span}Sophomore{/span} Tight end Undecided Daniel Heimuli Junior Linebacker Arizona Victor Curne Senior Offensive line Ole Miss Jay’Veon Sunday {span}Sophomore{/span} Running back Undecided Sam Huard {span}Sophomore{/span} Quarterback Undecided

The above should be classified as necessary attrition – allowing reserves with little potential for playing time find a more suitable destination, while (hopefully) reloading with more competitive and contributing depth. Of UW’s nine offseason departees, none were starters last season, and only senior offensive lineman Victor Curne made consistent starts at any point in his career (though he was overtaken by redshirt freshman right tackle Roger Rosengarten last fall).

Huard, of course, is a legitimate loss – particularly given UW’s much maligned lack of quarterback depth. But otherwise, the departures provide opportunities for immediate improvement.

And the additions each serve specific purposes – with Muhammad expected to step into a starting role at corner, Johnson and Ngata providing proven backfield depth following Wayne Taulapapa’s departure, Goforth potentially stepping in for the departed Cam Bright, Cuevas and Bernard adding playmaking potential this season and beyond, and Durfee learning from Trice and Tupuola-Fetui before assuming a more significant role in 2024.

But the Huskies are likely not done yet. Each FBS program cannot surpass 85 scholarships at any given time, and UW projects to have 87 scholarship players once more freshmen enroll this summer. That means more players will have to transfer out between now and then to provide opportunities for further additions.

Assuming that happens – and it unquestionably will – Washington may still look to improve at the following spots.

Quarterback

This is the obvious one. With just Penix and junior Dylan Morris on scholarship (and three-star Garfield quarterback EJ Caminong committed in the 2024 class), UW must add at least one scholarship signal caller this offseason. But that requires a balancing act.

The Huskies are looking for a quarterback with three to four seasons of remaining eligibility who is talented enough to someday succeed as the starter but also willing to sit behind Penix this fall. That may prove a tricky sell.

And yet, UW can market its proven passing attack, respected tutors in Penix and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and a relatively direct path to the starting spot next offseason.

Might five-star 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada – who reportedly requested his release from Florida and also owns a UW offer – see the upside in Seattle? On Tuesday, 247Sports listed UW (which just signed Rashada’s top target at Pittsburg High, four-star wideout Rashid Williams) as one potential destination, alongside Arizona State and Cal.

Safety

Alex Cook is out of eligibility, leaving UW with a vacancy at an underperforming spot this offseason. While inconsistent senior Asa Turner returns, he’s accompanied by precious little proven depth. UW’s only other scholarship safeties are sophomores Vincent Nunley and Makell Esteen, redshirt freshman Tristan Dunn and true freshmen Vincent Holmes and Diesel Gordon. None has started on the collegiate level.

It would make sense, then, to add an impact safety to step in beside Turner – a la Muhammad at cornerback.

But the Huskies are also bullish on their admittedly unproven options.

“Vince Nunley was a player that I absolutely had monster expectations for this season, and felt like coming out of camp he might have been our third or fourth safety,” UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said last month. “He certainly would have played a lot of football for us. To lose him for the season (due to an injury) at the very outset … he’ll be back, and he’ll be healthy.

“I’m really excited about Tristan Dunn (as well). He made some big strides. Extremely athletic. He’s arguably one of the more talented athletes on the entire defensive side of the ball.”

Defensive line

UW showed improvement up front last fall, leading the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (3.52) and ranking third in both rush defense (123.21 yards allowed per game) and sacks per game (2.85). Letuligasenoa, senior Ulumoo Ale, juniors Faatui Tuitele, Voi Tunuufi and Jacob Bandes, and sophomore Jayvon Parker all return.

So, no: this won’t be classified as a critical need. But UW could still welcome a disruptive defensive lineman, or develop one from within.

“We feel very strongly he could be a premier defensive tackle,” Morrell said of redshirt freshman Armon Parker, who missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL. “There’s no doubt about it. He actually just started running this last week for us. So it’s going to be exciting to have him during spring ball.”

Honorable mentions: Place-kicker, punter