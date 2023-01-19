Crumbl Cookies opening north Spokane location on Friday

Spokane is about to get a Crumbl Cookies shop on North Division Street.

Idaho residents and owners Lance and Laurie Hemsley, along with Cameron and Laken Carson, are opening their second franchise store Friday at 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4.

In October 2020, they opened a Crumbl Cookies in Coeur d’Alene at 3524 N. Government Way.

“It’s been really good,” Lance Hemlsey said.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in Logan, Utah.

Lance and Laurie Hemsley are Sawyer Hemsley’s parents. Laken Carson is Lance and Laurie’s daughter, and Cameron Carson is their son-in-law.

“My son actually started it,” Lance Hemsley said of Sawyer Hemsley. “We’ve been helping him ever since and building a few of our own in select, great places.”

The business has exploded. It has more than 600 bakeries in 47 states – 23 in Washington, counting the Spokane location – according to the company’s website. Thousands of business people have applied for more franchises.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Lance Hemsley said. “I can’t think of a state that we are not in. I know we’ve sold (franchises) in every state, but some might not be open yet. I’ve even sold a couple in Hawaii.”

Even the coronavirus pandemic did nothing to slow the company’s growth.

“It was actually good for us,” Lance Hemsley said. “Everybody needed a comfort food. And people didn’t stop buying franchises.”

The stores rotate their menus to offer new cookie flavors every week from a selection of more than 200. Those flavors include cornbread, cookies and cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and many more.

Customers are able to see the cookie-making process in real time as employees roll dough, bake cookies and apply various toppings.

The Spokane store hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sunday.

Starting on Wednesday, customers can get delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping through the Crumbl app and online at crumblcookies.com.