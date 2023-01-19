Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named to midseason Oscar Robertson Trophy watchlist

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy Award.

Timme and 49 other players were named to the watch list on Thursday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association of America. The Oscar Robertson Trophy is given annually to the top player in college basketball.

Gonzaga’s senior forward was the only player from the West Coast Conference on the watch list and one of five from West Coast schools. Former GU center Oumar Ballo joined Arizona teammate Azuolas Tubelis on the list and two other Pac-12 players – UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark – made the cut.

A two-time USBWA All-American, Timme is 10th nationally averaging 21.5 points per game. He’s converting 61% of his shots from the field while attempting the ninth-most free throws in the country (130).

The reigning WCC Player of the Year is also averaging career highs in rebounds per game (7.8) and assists per game (3.4).

Gonzaga faced six players on the watch list during one of the most challenging nonconference schedules in program history: Xavier’s Souley Boum, Texas’ Marcus Carr, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Baylor’s Keyonte George, Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.