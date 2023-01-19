Idaho bill would block state agencies from sponsoring Boise Pride Festival

By Ryan Suppe Idaho Statesman

BOISE – After controversy surrounding a Boise Pride event last year, an Idaho House Republican has proposed a bill that would block state agencies from sponsoring or donating to nongovernmental organizations and charities without the governor’s permission.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was set to sponsor the September Boise Pride Festival before Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and others condemned a planned children’s drag show, which was canceled. The Department of Health and Welfare, and several private organizations, withdrew support for the festival because of the outcry.

The bill from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, seeks to block similar sponsorship in the future. Monks on Thursday noted Boise Pride and other examples of public agencies supporting charity events, including a rodeo.

“I don’t know why the government should be spending taxpayer money to sponsor a rodeo,” he told the House State Affairs Committee, which voted to introduce the bill. “Nothing against having a Pride event, it’s part of the American process that we have, but I don’t think that’s the government’s responsibility to sponsor that organization or any event like that.”

Monks previously criticized the city of Boise’s sponsorship of the Pride festival, which is organized by a nonprofit. On Sept. 9, Monks sent a letter to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asking that the city withdraw its sponsorship and condemning the use of government funds to finance events that taxpayers “do not support.”

“I believe I would be derelict in my duties as a state representative if I didn’t do everything in my power to prevent taxpayer dollars from being used to support the Boise Pride Festival,” Monks wrote in the letter, which he posted on social media.

Donald Williamson, executive director of the Boise Pride Festival, said Monks’ bill, if passed, would “tear at the very fabric of Idaho’s nonprofit community.”

“While trying to target the LGBTQ+ community and the organizations that support them like Boise Pride, he would ultimately wipe out government support for all nonprofits, which is inexcusable, disgraceful, and a dereliction of his duties as a public servant,” Williamson said in a statement to the Idaho Statesman.

State funding to NGOs would require governor’s sign-off

Monks’ new bill prohibits state agencies from giving money to nongovernmental organizations unless the agency receives permission from the governor.

Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, questioned whether the governor should have that power and suggested the bill include an “accountability mechanism” tracking future exceptions made to the prohibition.

“I’m questioning why we would give the governor authority to authorize spending that’s not authorized in statute,” Young said.

Monks said the governor’s office, in consulting Monks on the legislation, raised “appropriate” examples of an agency sponsoring a nongovernment event, such as the Department of Labor supporting a job fair.

“If there are certain exemptions, instead of me trying to list all of the acceptable ones, let’s just put it back into (the governor’s) lap,” Monks said.