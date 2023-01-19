Prep roundup: University wrestling knocks off Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated at top of league
Jan. 19, 2023 Updated Thu., Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:21 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Wrestling
University 39, Mt. Spokane 32: The visiting Titans (7-1) won six of the last seven matches, including wins by Czar Quintanilla (113), Taylor Daines (126) and David Osborn (145), to edge the Wildcats (7-1). Brendan Hughes (182) Jerom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) had pins for Mt. Spokane.
Mead 80, Ridgeline 0: Josh Neiwert (138), Chris Grosse (220) and Austin Justice (160) led 11 with pins and the visiting Panthers (8-0) shut out the Falcons (4-4). Mead remains undefeated heading into its showdown against Mt. Spokane next week which will determine the league title.
Central Valley 52, Gonzaga Prep 27: Blaine Beard (138), Bayden Beard (170) and Danner Smith (182) earned pins and the Bears (6-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-7). Isaac Muniz (120) and Mario Rivera (220) had pins for G-Prep.
Cheney 39, Ferris 36: Trenton Moore (170) had a pin late and the visiting Blackhawks (3-5) held off the Saxons (1-7). Camron Bogle (126), Joe Showalter (138) and Dalton Taylor (152) added pins for Cheney. Jeison Ingram (120) and Ochirtmisheel Caldwell (220) had pins for Ferris.
Lewis and Clark 48, North Central 21: Kadyn Norris (126), Bennett Henderson (132) and Bridger Cloninger won by pin and the Tigers (1-7) topped the visiting Wolfpack (2-6). Tristan Zaragoza (120) and Boden Wais (160) had pins for NC.
