Southside Community Center hosts bingo hall

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

When: Monday evenings from 5-9 p.m. Mondays, doors open at 4 p.m.

Rosalie Hembroff remembers the first time she played Bingo.

“I was 16 and played it at the North Dakota State Fair,” she recalled.

She won a set of amber glass dishes and was hooked on the game. On Jan. 9, at Southside Community Center, she enjoyed a light dinner of chicken tenders and lined up two Bingo cards.

Hembroff, a longtime member of the community center, was ready for its first Monday night Bingo game.

The Bingo Hall is the idea of new executive director Jered Fross.

“During my interviews, the board mentioned the challenges of building up revenue and attracting younger people without losing our seniors,” he said.

Fross felt bingo would be a great way to accomplish those goals.

“There’s no Bingo Hall on the South Hill and our Sunday Bingo games is one of our more popular activities,” he said. “We have plenty of space in our beautiful ballroom and great parking. We want to offer a casino-type experience with a community feel. “

He and assistant director Jan Suhr got to work obtaining a gaming license and new equipment, including a blower machine for the bingo balls and a reader board to display the numbers as they’re called.

“It’s a fully functioning bingo hall,” Suhr said. “We’ve got a small food menu and a no-host bar. Cards are $1 a piece and can be purchased before each game. Everyone is welcome.”

Proceeds raised will go to the nonprofit’s operating budget.

Suhr hopes the 50-50 raffle will add to the excitement.

“We’ll have a drawing every Monday and another one monthly. You must be present to win, so don’t lose your ticket,” she said.

On opening night the center offered special half-off membership deals.

Jerri Howard took advantage of that special. She and her daughter, Jessica Lakeru, lined up their cards, ready for the first number to be called.

“This is a nice setup,” Lakeru said. “We looked at the calendar and saw all of the activities they have and found out about the membership special.”

Howard said her husband was at home that night, but she already knows which activity he’ll be most excited about.

“There’s a tour of Buck Knives,” she said. “My husband loves them.”

Barbara Haynes manned the membership table. Despite the rainy, snowy evening, seven new members had joined before 5 p.m.

She smiled.

“Bingo is going to be great!”