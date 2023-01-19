Storm will retire Sue Bird’s No. 10 jersey this season

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The finality of Sue Bird’s retirement will be felt when the WNBA season tips off in four months and the Storm chart a new path without the greatest point guard in franchise history.

The Storm will say goodbye and honor Bird when they retire her No. 10 jersey June 11 at Climate Pledge Arena during a game against the Washington Mystics.

Bird’s former teammate Lauren Jackson is the only other Storm player whose jersey is retired.

“I know at some point we’ll bring her back and retire her jersey, but why stop there?” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said last season. “She should get a statue outside the building for what she’s done not just for this franchise, but for this league, this sport and this city. Can somebody make sure that happens?

“I’ve said it time and again, Sue deserves all of her flowers. She’s such a role model and has been an ambassador not just for women’s basketball but sports in general for over 20 years. Of course, her biggest impact has been here and we see what she’s done with this team since she arrived. … Sue Bird embodies Storm basketball because she’s done it the right way every day.”

Since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA draft, Bird spent her entire 21-year career and played 19 seasons for the Storm.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Syosset, New York, became a Seattle icon and a fixture in the Storm lineup while playing and starting 640 games – the most in WNBA history – and compiling a 333-247 regular-season record and 34-26 mark in the playoffs for more than two decades.

She announced retirement plans last June and spent the second half of the 2022 season being serenaded with praise and tributes during a farewell tour that drew thousands of fans who flocked in droves to witness her final stops around the league.

Initially, Bird was reluctant about being feted with pregame tributes and celebrations, but she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection bestowed upon her.

“The farewell tour was amazing,” Bird said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into or could anticipate what it would be like, but I couldn’t have asked for a better send-off. All the love, obviously here in Seattle but even on the road just seeing the turnout and seeing people wearing my jersey or people wearing my shoe or people making signs. It was incredible and I’m really glad I did that.

“I wasn’t sure that I wanted to and now I can’t imagine not doing it.”

Bird played her final game Sept. 6, a 97-92 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals. As she walked off the court one last time at Climate Pledge Arena, the crowd roared, “Thank you, Sue!”

“One of the hardest parts about retiring is not being in a team environment ever again,” Bird said at the time. “That is 100% one of the hardest parts. It’s really hard to duplicate what the environment is and what if feels like. It’s such a safe place. … It’s so unique and intimate. You’re going to war with people and having that relationship is super special. I’m probably going to miss that the most.

“Am I going to miss the games? Yeah. Am I going to miss the championships? Yeah, that’s definitely a part of it. But even when your in the middle of a career and people ask you what’s your favorite moment of – pick a year – the 2010 season. Very rarely does someone say the moment we won the championship. Nah, it’s some funny story that happened on the bus. Or somebody tripped and fell in warmups and we laughed. Dumb stuff like that. Those are the moments and that’s what makes it special. I’m definitely going to miss that the most.”

Bird, 42, is widely considered the greatest point guard in WNBA history and leaves behind an impressive legacy that includes four WNBA championships, 13 WNBA All-Star appearances as well as league records for the most victories (333) and assists (3,234).

Bird’s impact transcends the Storm. The former Connecticut Huskies star won two NCAA championships, a record five Olympic gold medals with the U.S. women’s national team and five EuroLeague titles.

“At some point I’ll look back on it all, reflect a bit and take it all in,” Bird said. “It’s just a lot. There’s so much that you think about. … Mostly, I’ll miss the people. All the people you played with, the coaches, the people in the building and the Storm fans who really embraced me and took me in.

“There’s too much to process now. But down the road, I’ll get the chance. And it’s not like I’m going away. I’ll be around.”