A Grip on Sports: Gonzaga’s rare loss at home makes this weekend’s TV watching even more interesting

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If you saw the way this basketball weekend began last night before it happened, please feel free to give us a call. We want you picking stocks for us the rest of eternity.

• There seemed a good chance Gonzaga’s dominance of West Coast Conference men’s basketball would end this season. At least it did a month ago. The conference outside of Spokane had improved. That was obvious. As was the regression at GU itself. The Zags weren’t the dominant force they’ve been the past few years.

No high NBA draft picks. No experienced point guard. No fear in the hearts of opponents.

And yet, looking through the Bulldogs’ schedule, conference losses weren’t guaranteed. Oh, sure, the game at Saint Mary’s Feb. 4. Everyone had that circled. It’s a tough place to win even when the Gaels aren’t a top-10 nationally team – as analytic-based ratings have them this season.

After that? On the road at USF? At BYU? Santa Clara. Those speed bumps had been overcome headed into last night. Not convincingly, sure, but wins notched. Loyola Marymount? In the Kennel? With the students back? No way.

After all, the Lions may have had 13 wins coming in, but they were 1-2 against Big West teams, had been blown at Saint Mary’s and had lost at Pacific. Not exactly a resume of a giant killer.

They certainly looked the part Thursday night. And earned a 68-67 streak-snapping win in McCarthey, holding off another spirited Gonzaga rally to do it.

Why the Zags would have to rally is still a bit mystifying, however. As it’s been often this season.

Is the roster up to recent standards? Nope. Is it still really good? Yep. And yet it hasn’t meshed together as the Zag faithful hoped.

Mark Few complained publicly this week on a podcast getting this group to talk on the court has been excruciatingly hard, outside of Drew Timme. That explains much of the defensive issues that crop up often enough to keep inferior opponents in games. Offensively, though the Bulldogs’ assists number are still decent, the share-the-ball mentality that’s been GU’s hallmark hasn’t reached recent levels.

Add it up and all the streaks Gonzaga carried into Thursday night’s game had to end sometime. But against Loyola? At home? Didn’t have that on our bingo card.

• Pity poor Pacific. The Tigers, 10-11 overall and 3-3 in the WCC, just happen to be Saturday’s opponent. Though the game is in Stockton (7 p.m., KHQ), they will have their hands full with an angry group of Bulldogs.

The game has just become must-see for the weekend, what with GU now in second place in the WCC, looking up at undefeated Saint Mary’s. The 17-4 Gaels, eighth in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings and seventh in the NCAA’s NET, are 6-0 in the WCC, have won eight consecutive games and host Santa Clara on Saturday.

The best college basketball game that day? We pick No. 5 UCLA at No. 11 Arizona, even with it starting at 11 a.m. It’s a tradition unlike any other, an early start in Tucson for a big-time Pac-12 weekend game. Don’t worry, McKale will be packed.

But the main focus this weekend, as always, is on the NFL. Conference semifinal weekend, even if that isn’t the league’s official label. The best game? Our money is on the final one, Dallas at San Francisco. Then again, we’re old enough when Dallas at San Francisco featured the league’s two best teams. Iconic players. Iconic moments. Maybe this one Sunday (3:30 p.m., Fox 28) will as well.

What else is there? The Kraken are on Root tomorrow night (7) hosting Colorado. It’s another chance to watch one of the NHL’s hottest teams. And we aren’t referring to the Avalanche.

There is golf from the desert, major tennis from Down Under and soccer from the other side of the pond. In other words, another full weekend. Make of it what you will.

WSU: The Cougars aren’t back on TV until Sunday (3 p.m., ESPNU), when they’ll try to get a split of their Mountain weekend in Boulder. That’s necessary because they struggled offensively last night in Salt Lake City, falling to Utah 77-63. Colton Clark has the coverage. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college basketball, Washington turned over the ball again and again in the second half last night but still held off the Buffs, 75-72. … The conference’s second-hottest team couldn’t hang with the hottest (and best), with fifth-ranked UCLA winning 74-62 at Arizona State. … That sets up Saturday. That and a new-look Arizona lineup leading to an 81-66 rout of USC in Tucson last night. … Oregon State’s offense has disappeared. The Beavers lost at last-place Stanford 67-46. … There are some interesting games on the women’s side this weekend. … In football news, Jon Wilner looks ahead to the fall in the Mercury News. … He also examines how a change in location will save money for the conference. … An Oregon State linebacker is headed to LSU. … Colorado has flipped a big-time cornerback recruit. … Utah was blessed with one of the best the past few years.

Gonzaga: The end of last night’s game featured a script the Zags have followed recently, only flipped. Jim Meehan has the games story. … Theo Lawson has the difference makers and a look at the Lions’ celebration. … Colin Mulvany has the photo report. … The folks in the office add a recap with highlights. … The women kept their winning streak intact, albeit only by a slim margin. Leading the entire game in Stockton, they fell behind late but rallied for an 81-78 victory. Jim Allen has the story. … Back to the men. Timme is still up for national awards. … Elsewhere in the WCC, the Gaels had no trouble with Pepperdine, winning 73-44. According to KenPom, Saint Mary’s adjusted defense is fourth nationally. … Santa Clara hosted BYU for the final time and won 83-76. … Portland got past visiting San Diego 88-83. … Host San Francisco pounded Pacific 78-57.

EWU: The Eagles shot well and shot down host Northern Colorado 83-75. Eastern is 7-0 in conference play and two games clear of the nearest pursuer in the loss column. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Idaho State continued to surprise, handing second-place Sacramento State a 65-61 defeat. … Weber State rolled over visiting Portland State 84-68.

Idaho: The Vandals traveled to Flagstaff and handed Northern Arizona an 88-83 defeat.

Whitworth: Olivia Mayer has had more than her share of knee injuries. But finally healthy, she’s enjoying a chance to play college hoops. The Gonzaga Prep grad has been the Pirate’s double-double machine this season. Luke Pickett has the story.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Thursday night’s wrestling action.

Seahawks: Who might the Hawks take with the fifth pick? … If you are a fan of Seattle-area sports, this is a good time to stop and savor the moment. Things are going well. … There are always grades. This time for the entire season.

Kraken: Seattle led most of the way but had to go to overtime to get past Colorado 4-3.

Sounders: Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan are still hungry to win.

Storm: Seattle will retire Sue Bird’s No. 10 on June 11 against Washington.

Mariners: The M’s added to their bench and they did it on the cheap. By signing Tommy LaStella, who the Giants had released recently, they get a veteran infielder looking to show he can still play and Seattle only has to pay him the major league minimum salary.

• Quiet solitude. That’s what we are looking forward to this weekend. It’s the best. Oh, and a Bengals’ win over Buffalo. That would be even better. Until later …